Covid-19 vaccine walk-in clinics in Norfolk and Waveney to open

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:54 PM March 30, 2021   
Susan had no doubts about getting the vaccine.

The progress being made on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is making people feel safer, according to an EDP poll. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two new Covid-19 walk-in clinics are to open across Norfolk and Waveney on Thursday aimed at vaccinating those over the age of 50.

The Old Law Courts, on Nelson Street, Lowestoft, and at Old Paddock Road surgery, Harleston, will offer 'no appointment necessary' clinics to those in the first nine priority groups to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Both sites will be open between 8.30am to 3pm on April 1. 

Dr Anoop Dhesi, Clinical Chair & Local GP, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Commissioning Group, said: “Local NHS teams are working hard to offer the first crucial dose of the vaccine as many people in the top nine priority groups as possible by the middle of April - as a country and a county, we need people to take up this offer to keep everyone safe.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people that are due to have their second dose to make sure they attend their appointment.”

Patients with appointments booked in the coming weeks are asked to keep the scheduled appointment.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs the majority of large scale vaccination centres in Norfolk and Waveney, said anyone attending a drop-in clinic needed to bring some form of evidence to show they are in one of the eligible groups.

He said: “So if you are in an eligible group – meaning you are 50 or over, have a health condition that puts you at greater risk, or are a health or social care worker – and you haven’t booked your first dose yet, the time to do so is right now.

“Scientific evidence has shown the vaccine is safe and effective and is successfully driving down hospitalisation rates. I strongly urge anyone in the eligible cohorts who has not done so yet, to take the opportunity to protect themselves and others.”

Further clinics for those aged over 50 will be taking place this week across Norfolk and are all no appointment necessary.

This include:

Gurney Surgery, 40 Fishergate, Norwich, on, Friday April 2, 8am to 6pm. 

Lionwood Medical Practice, Wellesley Avenue North, Norwich, Friday, April 2, 8am to 6pm. 

Downham Market Town Hall, Bridge Street, Downham Market on Thursday, April 1, and Monday, April 5, between 8.30am to 2pm.

James Paget Hospital, the Burrage Centre, on Monday, April 5, 9am to 4pm.

