Charity makes 1,000 comfort box delivery to breast cancer patients

Jill Ward; Tracey Gibbs, Oa Hackett, Dr Susanna Alexander and Kay Phoenix. Picture: littlelifts Archant

A charity launched by a woman who beat breast cancer has now delivered 1,000 boxes to patients undergoing treatment in its first two years.

Oa Hackett (founder of littlelifts is celebrating the milestone of delivering 1,000 comfort boxes. Picture: littlelift Oa Hackett (founder of littlelifts is celebrating the milestone of delivering 1,000 comfort boxes. Picture: littlelift

Oa Hackett, from Bawburgh, who started littlelifts to help patients in Norfolk and Suffolk, celebrated the milestone on Wednesday.

Mrs Hackett, who was 28 when she was diagnosed with primary breast cancer in 2014, was inspired by the care packages made up by friends as she underwent chemotherapy.

Oa Hackett, founder of littlelifts, said: “The 1000th box stands for so many things – the fact that we have reached 1,000 boxes is a huge milestone for our small charity and we are so pleased we have been able to support so many women with a ‘little lift’.

“Chemotherapy is a different experience for every woman, but we are pleased we have been able to make a difference during, what is often, a tough time. I would like to say a personal thank you to every women who has taken the time to share their feedback with us and to the dedicated breast and oncology teams we work with.”

Making the delivery alongside Mrs Hackett was one of the charity’s past beneficiaries Jill Ward, who was diagnosed with primary breast cancer in January 2018, receiving her first box the following month.

She underwent surgery, four rounds of chemotherapy, 25 daily radiotherapy sessions and 17 tri-weekly injections and has now completed her treatment and has now joined the charity as a trustee.

She said: “That very first chemotherapy meeting at the hospital was particularly overwhelming. I was confronted with a very long list of some unpleasant potential side effects. So when I opened the littlelifts box I felt as though someone, somewhere, at that moment, totally understood all my feelings, and had packed them in a box. I didn’t realise how helpful each item would be. It was received at exactly the right time, my lowest point, and nudged me through each bout of chemo.”

Kay Phoenix; Oa Hackett; Dr Susanna Alexander, Jill Ward; and Tracey Gibbs, Oncology Specialist Nurse, NNU. Picture: Littlelifts Kay Phoenix; Oa Hackett; Dr Susanna Alexander, Jill Ward; and Tracey Gibbs, Oncology Specialist Nurse, NNU. Picture: Littlelifts

During the pandemic the charity has held serval fundraisers including its ‘littlesteps’ campaign and run a marathon in your home.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at the NNUH, added: “Reaching out to our breast cancer patients at a difficult stage of their treatment is invaluable and makes all the difference to their experience of chemotherapy.”