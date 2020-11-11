Who could get the Covid-19 vaccine first?

The list of who could be the first in line for the coronavirus vaccine when it is rolled out has been revealed - with care home residents and staff at the top.

The government has been working alongside vaccine experts who have already published their own list of who should get the Covid-19 jab first.

This priority list comes after Pfizer announced it had found a vaccine which was more than 90pc effective in its interim studies.

The government have acquired 40 million doses of this vaccine as well as another 10 million doses being manufactured to the UK by the end of the year if the vaccine is approved.

The vaccine needs two doses, so currently this order of doses will cover 20 million people.

Who could be first in line to receive this vaccine?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have said that care home residents and the staff should be first, although the list is “not considered definitive” as data is still being collected for high-risk groups.

From there the prioritisation for other people will be linked to their age and risk. JCVI based these decisions on data about who suffers the worst outcomes from the virus and who is at a higher risk of death.

The interim guidance says the order of priority should be:

- Older adults in a care home and care home workers

- All those aged 80 and over and health and social care workers, though they may move up the list

- Anyone 75 years of age and over

- People aged 70 and over

- All those aged 65 and over

- High-risk adults under 65 years of age

- Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age

- All those aged 60 and over

- All those 55 and over

- All those aged 50 and over

- The rest of the population, with priority yet to be determined.