'Faulty lock' helped patient who died of overdose access medicine store

Lewis Begley, who died in a King's Lynn hospital after gaining access to its medicine room - Credit: Begley Family

A hospital patient who died of an overdose after accessing its medicine store was able to do so because its lock was faulty and missing a bolt to prevent break-ins, an inquest has heard.

Lewis Begley died at the age of 35 at Chatterton House in King's Lynn while under the care of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

An inquest into his death continued into a sixth day on Monday, during which senior coroner Jacqueline Lake summarised the evidence that had been heard.

Mr Begley, a bricklayer, died at the facility after being found unresponsive in his room just hours after using a card to break in to its secured medicine store.

Lewis Begley, who died at Chatterton House in King's Lynn - Credit: Begley Family

The inquest heard that father-of-two Mr Begley had been seen "acting suspiciously" by staff at the facility in the early hours of December 15, 2020, turning over furniture and trying cupboard doors in communal areas, but had told workers he was "bored".

It heard that he had then later managed to gain access to the site's medicine store, where he remained undetected for 15 minutes.

The jury was told that the store was only accessible using a wrist band and that inside medicine was stored in locked cabinets, with cabinet keys also locked in a separate case.

Lewis Begley, who was 35 when he died - Credit: Begley Family

But CCTV footage showed Mr Begley had gained access to the store using a card - with an investigation finding that the door lock was faulty and had been incorrectly installed meaning the locking mechanism could be manipulated.

The investigation also found that a security bar designed to prevent the door being opened using credit cards or similar items was missing.

Krishen Mooroogan, the Chatterton House nurse who found Mr Begley in the store, told the court that he had subsequently checked cabinets and that they were locked.

There was, however, a drug waste disposal bin in the store from which drugs could be retrieved if it was tipped upside-down.

Previously, the inquest was told that Mr Begley, of Blofield, had twice been able to get into the medicine store of the facility.

The jury retired to consider its conclusions on Monday but was unable to reach one before the end of the day.