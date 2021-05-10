News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Leaders pile pressure on Matt Hancock over crumbling hospital

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:54 PM May 10, 2021   
QEH

A letter to health secretary Matt Hancock has called for a new hospital to replace QEH in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

An alliance of West Norfolk leaders has fired off a letter to health secretary Matt Hancock, demanding the  replacement of the crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn. 

The West Norfolk Partnership (WNP) has urged Matt Hancock to "prioritise" a new hospital for the area - or risk it being "left behind".

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, has 131 props keeping up its roof.

The roof at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King's Lynn, is being supported by almost 200 props - Credit: QEH

The QEH remains in a state of disrepair, with 194 props supporting the roof in more than 40 parts of the hospital. 

Forty of the props are in the critical care unit and last week it was revealed less than half of the roof has been checked for defects

The newly-penned letter has been signed by members of the WNP's strategy group, an alliance of public sector leaders and other providers in the district.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COV

A letter to health secretary Matt Hancock has called for a new hospital to replace QEH in King's Lynn - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It highlights the "unacceptable" safety risks in the current building and the cancellation of several operations due to the disruption. 

You may also want to watch:

Lorraine Gore, chief executive of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council and one of the signatories, said: "We want to understand why the people of west Norfolk are being left behind. 

"They deserve the improved clinical outcomes that can be delivered in 21st-century facilities.

Lorraine Gore has been appointed as chief executive of West Norfolk council. Photo: West Norfolk cou

Lorraine Gore, chief executive of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council - Credit: West Norfolk council

Most Read

  1. 1 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  2. 2 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
  3. 3 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
  1. 4 Man kicked and punched in head by group of attackers
  2. 5 Moment delivery driver walks through shop window
  3. 6 Hotel owner on directing The Only Way is Essex stars in Norfolk
  4. 7 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  5. 8 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
  6. 9 Woman who got stuck in marshes rescued by coastguards
  7. 10 9 long walking trails to explore in Norfolk

"King's Lynn was not on the original list of 40 hospitals included in the 2020 spending review. We implore the government to make sure it is on the list that is likely to be announced this autumn. 

"A modern, efficient hospital for west Norfolk is vital and must be prioritised."

The WNP's letter goes on to detail the benefits of a new hospital, including the potential to cut costs by integrating services.

A prop holding up the roof at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The roof at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King's Lynn, is being supported by almost 200 props - Credit: QEH

Also highlighted is the need for a "future-proofed" facility which meets the requirements of a growing west Norfolk population.

Already more than 6,000 people have signed an EDP petition to build a new hospital.

Another signatory, David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia, added: "Pre-existing problems have been compounded by the impact of the pandemic, which has further stressed the severity of the situation.

CWA Academy Trust chief executive David Pomfret. Picture: Ian Burt

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia - Credit: Ian Burt

"We have a strong partnership with the QEH, with a new School of Nursing Studies set to take on the first cohort of QEH staff in 2022.

"This, combined with a successful bid for a new hospital, would mean the very best of talent can stay local, improve the QEH workforce and support the community."

Latest NHS figures show there were 40 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Queen Elizabeth Hospita

A letter to health secretary Matt Hancock has called for a new hospital to replace QEH in King's Lynn - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Queen Elizabeth Hospital
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vote counting

Local Elections 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Election count

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus