Rising coronavirus cases continue in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures show coronavirus cases rising in all Norfolk and Waveney local authority areas, except Great Yarmouth.

The rising rate of new coronavirus cases being recorded in Norwich continues to climb, according to the latest figures.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 8, show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich rising to 82.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 27 in the previous week - the seven days up to October 1.

The data shows another 20 positive cases of the virus were confirmed in the city on October 8, following 21 on October 7, 18 on October 6 and 21 on October 5.

It comes as Boris Johnson outlined a new system that will see each local authority area in England will be placed into “medium”, “high” and “very high” alert levels.

Coronavirus cases in Norwich are continuing to rise, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

A postcode checker will be launched on the Government’s website to advise people what guidance applies to their area.

The leader of Norfolk County Council Andrew Proctor said people in Norfolk held the key to keeping coronavirus and harsher restrictions at bay, by continuing to take measures to stem its spread.

But in some cases warnings continue to go unheeded. Three University of East Anglia students have been fined £10,000 each after throwing a party at a Norwich home on Sunday attended by about 100 revellers.

The latest data shows that cases rose in all seven of the eight local authorities covering Norfolk and Waveney.

However Great Yarmouth, where last week a spike in cases prompted the council and public health officials to warn of stricter lockdown restrictions, new cases fell.

The town saw 56.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 8, compared to 99.7 in the previous week. There were just three new cases reported on October 8.

Elsewhere, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk saw the rate rise to 44.3 per 100,000 in the week up to October 8, compared with 24.4 the previous seven days.

North Norfolk recorded a rise to 30.5 from 10.5, in Breckland it rose to 35.7 from 20 and in Broadland it was 31.5 compared with 22.2 the previous week.

South Norfolk saw a smaller increase, with 36.2 per 100,000 up to October 8, slightly higher than the 31.2 recorded the previous week.