Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk

Published: 6:35 PM January 12, 2021

Three areas of Norfolk have hit record highs in terms of the coronavirus case rate, with one now above 600 cases per 100,000 people for the first time.

Norwich, Breckland and Broadland all recorded a higher case rate than ever before in the seven days leading up to January 8, the latest figures available.

Figures show the rate in Breckland has risen from 458 cases per 100,000 to 573, while Broadland has 611.7 compared to 500.1 in the previous seven-day period.

Norwich hit more than 600 for the first time, and has a rate of 636 compared to the previous figure of 479.5. The city has now replaced Great Yarmouth as the local authority with the highest rate in Norfolk.

Yarmouth's rate stands at 609 compared to 550.7 the previous week, while King's Lynn and West Norfolk (470.3) and North Norfolk (389.2) both recorded small increases.

There was good news for South Norfolk, though, which saw a fall in rates for the sixth day in a row. The current rate there stands at 396.8, compared to the 504 reported on January 1.

The county-wide average stands at 526.6 cases per 100,000, an 11pc increase on the 476.3 average in the week up to January 1.

East and Mid Suffolk both recorded increases, with a rate of 462.2 and 420.6 respectively as of January 8.

All the above areas remain below the national average – England has a rate of 651.8 cases per 100,000 people compared to 584.5 in the previous seven-day period – though Norwich is now very close.

The 172 positive tests reported on January 8 in Norwich is a new high, while there were also more than 100 cases confirmed in Breckland on the same day.

In contrast, the 32 confirmed cases reported in north Norfolk on January 8 is the lowest since January 1, when only 23 positive tests were recorded.