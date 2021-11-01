Progress on new build hospital plans to be discussed

Fresh safety concerns over part of the roof have led to a critical incident being declared at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

Progress on bringing a new hospital to west Norfolk will be discussed by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s board of directors at a Tuesday meeting.

The hospital, located on the eastern edge of King’s Lynn, is in a poor state of repair - with temporary beams preventing the ceiling from collapsing in places and one senior clinician having said it feels like a “Grenfell waiting to happen”.

Support beams hold parts of the ceiling up in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: QEH

The hospital trust submitted two expressions of interest to the Department of Health and Social Care in September to become one of eight new hospital schemes - one for a single-phase full new build and another for a multi-phase development.

A petition for a new hospital has now received more than 14,000 signatures, and the trust hopes to reach 100,000 signatures to trigger a debate in Parliament.

South West Norfolk MP and foreign secretary Liz Truss - Credit: UK Parliament

The meeting’s agenda says the trust is grateful to South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss for raising the QEH’s case with health secretary Sajid Javid, “emphasising that a new build hospital is the only sustainable solution for QEH.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Later on Tuesday morning, North West Norfolk MP James Wild will ask in parliament what the treasury is doing to increase funding for capital investment in the NHS.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography