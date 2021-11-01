Progress on new build hospital plans to be discussed
- Credit: QEH
Progress on bringing a new hospital to west Norfolk will be discussed by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s board of directors at a Tuesday meeting.
The hospital, located on the eastern edge of King’s Lynn, is in a poor state of repair - with temporary beams preventing the ceiling from collapsing in places and one senior clinician having said it feels like a “Grenfell waiting to happen”.
The hospital trust submitted two expressions of interest to the Department of Health and Social Care in September to become one of eight new hospital schemes - one for a single-phase full new build and another for a multi-phase development.
A petition for a new hospital has now received more than 14,000 signatures, and the trust hopes to reach 100,000 signatures to trigger a debate in Parliament.
The meeting’s agenda says the trust is grateful to South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss for raising the QEH’s case with health secretary Sajid Javid, “emphasising that a new build hospital is the only sustainable solution for QEH.”
Later on Tuesday morning, North West Norfolk MP James Wild will ask in parliament what the treasury is doing to increase funding for capital investment in the NHS.