News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Progress on new build hospital plans to be discussed

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:22 PM November 1, 2021
Fresh safety concerns over part of the roof have led to a critical incident being declared at the Qu

Fresh safety concerns over part of the roof have led to a critical incident being declared at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

Progress on bringing a new hospital to west Norfolk will be discussed by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s board of directors at a Tuesday meeting. 

The hospital, located on the eastern edge of King’s Lynn, is in a poor state of repair - with temporary beams preventing the ceiling from collapsing in places and one senior clinician having said it feels like a “Grenfell waiting to happen”

The roof at the Queen Elizabeth's Hospital in King's Lynn was in need of urgent repairs.

Support beams hold parts of the ceiling up in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: QEH

The hospital trust submitted two expressions of interest to the Department of Health and Social Care in September to become one of eight new hospital schemes - one for a single-phase full new build and another for a multi-phase development.

A petition for a new hospital has now received more than 14,000 signatures, and the trust hopes to reach 100,000 signatures to trigger a debate in Parliament. 

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss

South West Norfolk MP and foreign secretary Liz Truss - Credit: UK Parliament

The meeting’s agenda says the trust is grateful to South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss for raising the QEH’s case with health secretary Sajid Javid, “emphasising that a new build hospital is the only sustainable solution for QEH.”

Sajid Javid was made Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government in the January

Health secretary Sajid Javid - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Later on Tuesday morning, North West Norfolk MP James Wild will ask in parliament what the treasury is doing to increase funding for capital investment in the NHS.

James Wild MP

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

You may also want to watch:

Queen Elizabeth Hospital
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Land bought for extension of railway opposite the North Norfolk Railway in Holt. Trustee Melton Cons

Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Buckley has dementia but his family maintain he's perfectly capable of living at home with assistance

Mental Health

Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Crichton, George Ince and John Turner

Norfolk Police

Everyone jailed in Norfolk this month: Predatory teacher and rapist sailor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Compact brick-built farmhouse in a secluded setting in Norfolk countryside, which is for sale

Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon