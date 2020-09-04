Christmas panto cancelled at King’s Lynn Alive Corn Exchange

Cast members from last year's panto Aladdin on stage at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, where this year's show has been cancelled because of coronavirus Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

One of the region’s most-popular pantomimes has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Beauty and the Beast was due to wow audiences at the Alive Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn from December 10 - January 3.

But the venue has confirmed the festive show has been postponed until 2021, because it can not go ahead with social distancing measures in place.

West Norfolk council leader Brian Long said: “The current guidance around Covid-19 means we have no choice but to postpone this year’s panto to next year.

“We left making the decision until the last possible moment, taking into account the lead times for rehearsals and promotion, but we have now reached the point where we have had to make this difficult, but necessary call.

“It is very disappointing as we know how much families enjoy this popular annual event at the Corn Exchange. This year would have been even more special with the foyer refurbishment now complete. However, we have to put health and safety considerations first, and do what we can to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Neil Gromett managing director at Alive West Norfolk, which runs the venue, said: “We are of course hugely disappointed to postpone this year’s Pantomime, it is a much loved family tradition for Alive Corn Exchange and the people of west Norfolk. We will be back next year to tell the tale of Beauty and the Beast and we are really looking forward to that. Any customers who have already booked tickets will be contacted in due course.

“In the meantime we have the launch of our brand new state of the art cinema coming up and we hope to have some exciting entertainment planned for over the festive season.”

The venue is contacting customers who have already booked tickets for the show to arrange refunds.

The pantomime is still going ahead at the Princess Theatre, in Hunstanton. Aladdin will be taking to the stage from Saturday, November 28 - Friday, January 1.