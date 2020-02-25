Search

Advanced search

Is there a doctor on the plane? Hospital staff step in to help passenger

PUBLISHED: 10:43 25 February 2020

Arivalagan Sivakkolunthu, winner of the Sir James Paget Award for Innovation, with Ben Thompson from Lings Motor Group. Picture: Simon Stevens

Arivalagan Sivakkolunthu, winner of the Sir James Paget Award for Innovation, with Ben Thompson from Lings Motor Group. Picture: Simon Stevens

Archant

A doctor and nurse returning from their holiday stepped in to help a man for seven hours after he was taken ill on their flight.

Ari Sivakkolunthu, a trainee surgeon, and diabetes special nurse Joana Roriz, who both work at the James Paget University Hospital, came to the man's aid on the British Airways flight from Mexico.

The pair were returning home from Cancun earlier this month when, two hours into the nine-hour journey, they responded to an appeal for doctors.

The man reported he had been in pain and had been vomiting over the previous 12 hours, with had a swollen stomach. He also had a history of previous surgery.

Using medical equipment on the plane, the pair were able to stabilise the man until they touched down in London, seven hours later.

Mr Sivakkoluthu, Miss Roriz, cabin crew and another GP treated the man.

They received a standing ovation from passengers when they arrived at London Gatwick.

You may also want to watch:

The man was transferred to waiting paramedics.

Mr Sivakkolunthu, who has worked at the Gorleston hospital since 2014, said: "When I asked the crew what they had on board I was really impressed with the kit they brought - including cannulas, intravenous fluids and medication.

"Joana came to assist with getting his line in and we set up an IV using a hanger to put the drip up in the cabin.

"We liaised with a specialist in the USA to ensure we were doing everything possible for him and we continued on to Gatwick, monitoring his blood pressure and making sure he was comfortable."

It is not the first time the trainee surgeon has come to a fellow passenger's aid- after previously dealing with another medical emergency on an Air India flight.

On that occasion he used the paracetamol he had on him and medication from others on board to treat a passenger until further medical help could be obtained.

Mr Sivakkolunthu added: "It felt really good that I was able to help him - he had been in so much pain and I was pleased that we were there and able to assist."

The doctor was presented with two bottles of champagne from the crew.

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Food Review: How does the food at this revamped Norwich pub measure up?

The guinea fowel croquette is salty, crispy and comes with a rich homemade mushroom ketchup – all perfect for washing down with a pint. Photo by Stevie Mackenzie-Smith
Drive 24