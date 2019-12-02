Twice failing care home taken out of special measures after improved rating

A north Norfolk care home that was labelled inadequate twice has increased its rating, but still requires improvement. Picture: Ingham Old Hall Archant

A north Norfolk care home that was rated inadequate twice has got better, but still requires improvement.

Ingham Old Hall, in Sea Palling, was handed a new rating of requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on November 28.

The care home, which had been in special measures since November 2018, provides support for up to 25 people aged 65 and over who live with dementia.

During the planned inspection the CQC found that medicines were not being distributed properly and risks in and around the home had not been identified.

The report said: "One person who used the service required their food to be administered via a teaspoon, as advised by a health professional, to help minimise the risk of choking.

"Our observations on the inspection showed this recommendation had not been followed. The same service user required a specialist cushion, as advised by a health professional, to help maintain healthy skin.

"The person was seen not to have this in place during the inspection. This put the person at risk of skin breakdown."

A spokesperson from Ingham Old Hall said: "We are happy with the improvement to our service and we are striving to improve even more. Our staff work very hard and will continue to do so."

The CQC said improvements had been made to the environment of the home since the last inspection.

These improvements had benefitted those living at Ingham Old Hall, although the age and structure of the building limited people's ability to easily orientate around the home.

The report said: "People's rooms were personalised to their taste and preferences and people received person-centred care in most aspects of their lives although improvements were required in how the service meets people's individual leisure needs.

"Care plans were individualised, full of person-centre detail and accurate. They had been regularly reviewed and people and their relatives had been involved in their development.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests."

Although some improvements were noted at the inspection, the report said enough had not been made and the provider was still in breach of regulations.