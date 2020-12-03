Hundreds join coronavirus vaccine trial in Norwich

Published: 9:29 AM December 3, 2020

Hundreds of people are taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Hundreds of volunteers in Norwich have joined the quest to find effective Covid-19 vaccines.

Hospital staff, scientists and people living in Norfolk are currently taking part in a clinical trial for a vaccine developed by US biotechnology company Novavax.

It comes after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was judged safe to be rolled out in the UK.

Some 500 people are currently being tested at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) under the Novavax trial.

It is a randomised controlled trial where half of the participants will receive a placebo.

The Novavax vaccine can be stored at the temperature of a refrigerator, where as Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine must be kept at -70 degrees or below.

Professor Jeremy Turner and Dr Christopher Jeanes are leading the trial at the NNUH-run Clinical Research Facility at the Quadram Institute.

They said: “We are proud to be playing our part in this important national research to help find an effective vaccine for Covid-19.

"A huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to prepare for this vaccine trial, recruitment and vaccination and our wonderful research delivery team have really relished the opportunity to be part of this research.

"We have also had an overwhelming response from volunteers wanting to roll up their sleeves to be part of this research.”

Sam Higginson, who is one of the 500 to take part in the vaccine trial, chief executive at the NNUH, said: “I’m thrilled that we are playing our part in this vitally important research, which will hopefully lead to a successful Covid-19 vaccine in the future.

"I had no hesitation in putting my name forward to take part in this Phase three trial, which is testing the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"The team have received a lot of interest from potential participants and it is great to hear that so many staff and colleagues from Norwich Research Park want to take part in this study. Congratulations to the research team for their hard work on this.”

To find out more about taking part in Covid-19 vaccine research visit bepartofresearch.uk, or to register your interest in joining future trials visit www.nhs.uk/researchcontact.



