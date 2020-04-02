Huge applause from Norfolk for NHS and key workers fighting coronavirus

Search

PUBLISHED: 21:13 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:22 02 April 2020

Staff at St Edmunds Care Home in Attleborough applaud the NHS for their hard work and battling Coronavirus on the frontline. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A resounding clap was heard across Norfolk during the second applause for workers battling on the coronavirus frontline.

Clap for our carers, which takes place every Thursday at 8pm, sees the nation break into applause to recognise key workers, such as NHS staff and delivery drivers, fighting the pandemic.

During the second round of applause today (Thursday, April 2), people in Norfolk clapped from front door steps, living rooms, front gardens and balconies to show appreciation for those working around the clock to beat Covid-19.

And in the city centre, City Hall was illuminated in blue in support of clap for our carers.

On Twitter Castle Quarter said: “Heard lots of people clapping in Hellesdon.”

While Norwich police said: “From Norwich police we applaud you [Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital]. #ClapForKeyWorkers #StayHomeSaveLives #WorkingTogether.”

Daniel Burcham, managing director of Pride Home Care, leads a convoy of his staff around Lomond Road in Attleborough, during the clapping for the NHS. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDaniel Burcham, managing director of Pride Home Care, leads a convoy of his staff around Lomond Road in Attleborough, during the clapping for the NHS. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One youngster of Lomond Road in Attleborough, with her posters celebrating the NHS. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne youngster of Lomond Road in Attleborough, with her posters celebrating the NHS. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

