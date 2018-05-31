Search

Advanced search

N&N working with private hospital to ensure cancer operations go ahead

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 April 2020

Five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Archant © 2018

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is working with a private hospital to ensure cancer operations can go ahead during the coronavirus outbreak - while dozens of outpatients are receiving virtual appointments.

Sam Higginson, the new chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUHSam Higginson, the new chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

The measures are all part of the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which as of April 2 has claimed 13 lives at the NNUH.

The hospital had its first positive COVID-19 case in mid-March, since then, the hospital has had 59 confirmed cases with dozens more awaiting test results. Sam Higginson, chief executive of the NNUH, said the increase in the number of cases in under a month showed the growth of the disease. ddressing the NNUH board in a public meeting on Wednesday, April 1, he said: “At our hospitals here at the NNUH and Cromer, staff have put in a huge effort into being as well-prepared as possible and are working extremely hard.”

In response to the threat COVID-19 poses, the NNUH has been divided into different zones to treat patients depending on whether or not they have the virus.

You may also want to watch:

Those without the disease are being treated in green zones while yellow zoned areas are for patients with positive and suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

The hospital has also secured £9 million worth of funding to build a 10 bed isolation unit, and add 25 high-dependency beds to a new ward block which is currently under construction due to be completed before the end of May.

The hospital has introduced a no visitors policy and has transferred 70pc of all outpatient appointments to online or virtual appointments in a bid to reduce the numbers of people attending the hospital.

It is also working with Spire so some cancer and elective surgery can continue during the pandemic.

Mr Higginson said: “We are working hard to expand the amount of testing we can deliver and are currently using testing for patients, but we are developing plans to extend this to staff here and across the whole STP as soon as possible. “We currently have sufficient oxygen for those patients here but we know we need further support from suppliers to increase our capacity.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Boarded-up McDonald’s and empty buses: Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Cattle Market Street, empty.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A family with six children at home share self-isolation tips during coronavirus

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Lotus offers government Norfolk HQ as hospital in ‘protect and preserve’ plan

Phil Popham, Lotus CEO. Pic; Archant

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich teenager stranded in Fiji with expired visa during coronavirus

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Hanley reveals why City fans left him humbled

Grant Hanley and the rest of Norwich City's squad have agreed to donate a part of their salary to help those affected by the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

From belting goals, a Wembley win and a picture at the darts - Bradley Johnson in his own words

Bradley Johnson is a Norwich City favourite. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

NOT ALONE: Mental health tips, advice and even a poem sent in support of campaign

Not Alone campaign contributors, from left, Kevin Colbourn, Lisa Redford and Simon Bailey Picture: Submitted
Drive 24