How many people have been for a Covid vaccine where you live?

Published: 6:30 AM July 3, 2021

The University and Avenues part of Norwich has the worst Covid vaccination rate in Norfolk - Credit: Mike Page

Covid vaccination rates in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk continue to struggle, with just two weeks to go until England's final easing of lockdown.

Neighbourhoods in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn have some of the worst rates in the region when it comes to getting the vaccine.

The University and Avenues area of Norfolk's county town is the only place where fewer than half of residents (49.2pc) have so far been for a jab.

The average for England, as of June 30, stands at 82.7pc.

Several neighbourhoods do, however, boast some of the best vaccination rates in the country and health officials have been heartened by the uptake among young people, which was initially a concern.

Almost six months after weekly data began being published, it is easier than ever before to see where a lower proportion of people have answered the vaccination call.

Yarmouth Parade - where just 54.6pc of eligible patients have received a single injection - has the second-worst rate in Norfolk.

It is closely followed by North Lynn (55.6pc), while Yarmouth Central and Northgate creeps over the three in five mark (60.1pc).

Across Norfolk, Mid Suffolk, Waveney and West Suffolk, all the remaining neighbourhoods to feature in the bottom 10 are also in Norfolk.

They are:

Town, South Lynn and West Lynn (King's Lynn and West Norfolk) - 61.2pc

Thetford North (Breckland) - 63.3pc

City Centre East (Norwich) - 63.8pc

City Centre West (Norwich) - 64.2pc

Thetford South (Breckland) - 65.9pc

Southtown and Cobholm (Great Yarmouth) - 66.7pc

Parts of Great Yarmouth, including Yarmouth Parade, have some of the Covid vaccination rates in the region - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

At the other end of the scale, Heacham and Snettisham (90pc) - in the King's Lynn and West Norfolk district - has the second-highest rate in the area and comes 20th out of 6,791 neighbourhoods in England.

Nearby cluster of villages Dersingham, Sandringham and Massingham is close behind (89.9pc).

Locally, they are bettered only by Felixstowe East (90.3pc).

Hoveton, Horning and Potter Heigham (89.1pc), in North Norfolk, and Oulton Broad West (88.5pc), in East Suffolk, also make the top 10, as does Blofield, Lingwood and Upton (88.4pc).

With a disparity between some towns and villages clear to see, health bosses have intensified their efforts in recent weeks to close the gap - and ensure as many people as possible are protected.

Mobile units have been heading out to locations where uptake has been discernibly lower, as well as places of worship and food production factories, while 'grab a jab' drop-in clinics have become commonplace.

“The vaccination programme continues to make strong progress," said a spokesman for Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, which has led the local rollout.

"Thanks to the thousands of people involved, we have now given a first dose to 88pc of adults, while 69pc are now fully vaccinated.

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Neil Didsbury

“We continue to vaccinate in lots of different ways. People can book via the national booking system, call 119 or attend one of the walk-in vaccination clinics taking place across Norfolk and Waveney, for both first and second doses.

"In areas where uptake is lower, we are using the Covid-19 bus in a targeted way - taking vaccinations into communities, providing reassurance and reducing vaccine hesitancy.

“It is vital that everyone has both doses to ensure maximum, longer-term protection.”

In terms of under-30s, the youngest vaccination cohort, a high proportion have already accepted the offer in Dersingham, Sandringham and Massingham, where 62.4pc have already received an initial shot.

The figure is 61.9pc in Oulton Broad West, compared to a national average of 53.7pc.

Yarmouth Parade and North Lynn are again struggling (both 31.2pc), while Holt and Weybourne (32pc), Brandon (34.1pc) and Cromer (34.2pc) are also at the lower end of the list.

Looking at places where a larger percentage enjoy a greater level of protection in the form of a second dose, Heacham and Snettisham (76.8pc), Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton (75.4pc), and Hunstanton (74.8pc) perform particularly well.

They do, however, have much older populations than most other neighbourhoods in the region.

Sophie Smith, 18, receives a jab at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The bottom 10 is again made up entirely of Norfolk entries, with University and Avenues (28pc), in Norwich, propping up the table.

Five other parts of Norwich also feature.