News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Poll

One month since freedom day - but how free do you feel?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:02 AM August 19, 2021   
The Behan family from Ireland enjoyed a drink at the Woolpack in Norwich on Freedom Day.

A family enjoying a drink in Norwich on 'Freedom Day' - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Today marks one month since so-called 'Freedom Day', when life was supposed to return largely to normal. 

On July 19, most legal restrictions brought in to combat the spread of coronavirus were lifted.

Social distancing was almost completely dropped, groups of more than six people were able to meet and shuttered nightclubs could welcome revellers back to the dancefloor. 

The legal rules regarding face coverings also changed, meaning they were no longer mandatory in indoor settings. 

Many businesses and organisations have, however, insisted that they continue to be worn inside -  especially in crowded and enclosed spaces. 

Irene Astley and her daughter Izzy at Imelda's Shoe Botique said just 10pc of people had been coming

Face masks have not been legally required since 'Freedom Day' - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

You may also want to watch:

So more than four weeks into this new chapter, we're asking readers: do you actually feel like life has returned to normal? 

Let us know by answering our poll or leaving your thoughts in the comments below.


Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
  2. 2 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
  3. 3 Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
  1. 4 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
  2. 5 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
  3. 6 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
  4. 7 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
  5. 8 A140 closed after three vehicle crash
  6. 9 'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed
Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
An unexploded bomb has been discovered in Anderson’s Meadow, Norwich. 

Norfolk Live | Updated

Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information

Updated

Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon