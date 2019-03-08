Search

'Shared passion along with a healthy sprinkling of magic dust': Care home receives 'outstanding' rating

PUBLISHED: 11:04 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 22 May 2019

The Holmwood Residential Home, in Bungay received an outstanding rating. Picture: Contributed by Holmwood Residential Home

The Holmwood Residential Home, in Bungay received an outstanding rating. Picture: Contributed by Holmwood Residential Home

A residential home who assist people with dementia has been rated outstanding following an unannounced inspection at the home.

The Holmwood Residential Home, in Bungay, received an outstanding rating for the second time by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March.

The home provides care for up to 32 older people in one adapted building, with some residents suffering from dementia.

According to the CQC report, the care home on Upper Olland Street received an overall outstanding rating on how effective, caring, responsive and well-led the service is. The service was rated good for how safe it is.

The report said: "People told us that they were extremely happy with the service they received. They were highly complimentary about the caring nature of the staff and management team.

"The service was led by a highly motivated and compassionate registered manager who continued to strive to continuously improve the service and provide high quality care to people at all times."

According to the report, systems which are designed to keep people safe are in place, medicines were managed safely and people were supported to maintain a healthy diet.

"Meal times were extremely social occasions and people had choices of meals. Without exception people were complimentary about the provision of food.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

Sandra O'Grady, who is the registered care manager, said: "Understandably we are all very proud of our achievements and we truly believe that this outcome represents a vision that we all share at Holmwood, further supported by the awards that we have received from other organisations.

"We are absolutely passionate about promoting and delivering a kind, caring and individualised level of service here at Holmwood. On a personal note I am proud to be part of such a remarkable multi-award winning team of staff.

"If I had to summarise what the secret to our achievement is, I would say, commitment, hard work, diligence, a shared passion along with a healthy sprinkling of magic dust."

