Heatwave warning issued for Norfolk

A warning is currently in place over high temperatures in the county. - Credit: citizenside.com

A warning has been issued over high temperatures which will hit Norfolk at the end of the week.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has urged people in the county to check on those who are most vulnerable and look out for signs of heart and lung conditions with heat expected to reach 34C in some areas.

The warning is in place from midnight on Thursday, June 16, until midnight on Saturday, June 18.

Norfolk is currently under a level two warning, which means there is a 60pc chance of heatwave conditions.

Under a level two warning people in the county should be "alert and ready" for the event high temperatures hit, with social and healthcare services working to ensure they are ready to take swift action to reduce harm from a potential heatwave.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "High temperatures are expected in some parts of the Midlands and the south on Friday. We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

"During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions. Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."

The government body has issued advice on how to stay safe in high temperatures:

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms facing the sun – remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

Never leave any people or animals in a closed, parked vehicle

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

Take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down



