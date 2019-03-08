Search

Harry Deeba given the all-clear following long battle with cancer

PUBLISHED: 18:09 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 16 August 2019

The family of Harry Deeba announced the youngster is showing no evidence of disease following a two battle with cancer. Photo: Submitted

The parents of a toddler who has been battling a life threatening form of cancer for almost two years have announced the youngster is no longer showing any signs of disease.

Harry Deeba with mum Carly on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando PinhoHarry Deeba with mum Carly on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Three-year-old Harry Deeba, from Taverham, was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in nerve tissue, in January 2018.

Since then his parents, Carly Howes, 32, and Ali Deeba, 38, have raised £72,000 to send the youngster to New York for treatment that could stop the cancer from returning.

Today the pair announced that Harry's most recent scans show no evidence of disease, and thanked everyone who had helped raise money for treatment.

Writing on the Harry vs Neuroblastoma Facebook page, they said: "N.E.D three letters that held no significance to us 20 months ago. They stand for No Evidence Of Disease. We were so relieved to hear these words today."

Harry Deeba at the WAW wrestling charty match. Picture: Carly DeebaHarry Deeba at the WAW wrestling charty match. Picture: Carly Deeba

Despite the good news, Ms Howes said there was still a long way to go before normality was restored.

The family still need travel to New York three more times in the next eight months to complete the vaccination process, and the youngster will undergo surgery to remove his Hickman line.

Ms Howes said: "We were so relieved when we found out, although Harry himself was blissfully unaware of how important the news was. The worry will never go away, but you take each day in your stride and try to focus on all the positives. He's had his Hickman line for 18 months and not been able to get it wet, so we're excited that he can go swimming for the first time and have a proper bath where he can splash about. Hopefully the fun times will outweigh the anxiety."

As well as further treatment, Harry will also need to receive all his childhood vaccinations again, due to his weakened immune system.

Despite the long road that lies ahead, the family said they felt incredibly lucky and proud of their "little superhero".

Ms Howes added that any extra money raised through the Harry's Journey campaign would be forwarded on to another family undergoing the same battle against the disease.

To support the campaign, visit the Harry's Journey JustGiving page.

