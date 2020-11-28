Care home helps Gill, 83, reignite passion for horses

Published: 4:22 PM November 28, 2020

Gill Martinez, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, was able to reignite her love for horses by visiting a stable in Attleborough - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

An 83-year-old care home resident's wish came true as she was given the chance to reignite her passion for horses.

Gill Martinez grew up with a love for horse riding during the era of clothes rationing - which made buying jodhpurs and riding boots difficult.

Although dementia has cruelly taken away so many of her memories, she still spends hours gazing at horses in adjoining fields from her window at Thorp House nursing home in Griston, near Watton.

Gill Martinez, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, was able to reignite her childhood passion for horses by visiting a stable in Attleborough - Credit: Courtesy of Kingsley Healthcare

And, thanks to the home's wishing tree initiative, Mrs Martinez was treated to a trip to Eden Meadows Riding Centre, in Attleborough.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, she was able to tour the yard and visit the stables where she groomed a horse named Charlie.

You may also want to watch:

Her son, Paul Martinez, said: "It was lovely to see mum so happy doing something she loved from her childhood.

“We were so grateful that Thorp House helped her reconnect with nature, something that has been a big part of her life.”