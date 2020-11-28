News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Care home helps Gill, 83, reignite passion for horses

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:22 PM November 28, 2020   
Gill Martinez, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, was able to reignite her love for horses by visiting a stable in Attleborough

Gill Martinez, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, was able to reignite her love for horses by visiting a stable in Attleborough - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

An 83-year-old care home resident's wish came true as she was given the chance to reignite her passion for horses.

Gill Martinez grew up with a love for horse riding during the era of clothes rationing - which made buying jodhpurs and riding boots difficult.

Although dementia has cruelly taken away so many of her memories, she still spends hours gazing at horses in adjoining fields from her window at Thorp House nursing home in Griston, near Watton. 

Gill Martinez, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, was able to reignite her childhood passion for horses by visiting a stable in Attleborough

Gill Martinez, who lives at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, was able to reignite her childhood passion for horses by visiting a stable in Attleborough - Credit: Courtesy of Kingsley Healthcare

And, thanks to the home's wishing tree initiative, Mrs Martinez was treated to a trip to Eden Meadows Riding Centre, in Attleborough.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, she was able to tour the yard and visit the stables where she groomed a horse named Charlie. 

You may also want to watch:

Her son, Paul Martinez, said: "It was lovely to see mum so happy doing something she loved from her childhood.

“We were so grateful that Thorp House helped her reconnect with nature, something that has been a big part of her life.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
  2. 2 Green light for new Tesco store in town centre
  3. 3 Landlady warns community pubs are being 'crucified' by new measures
  1. 4 All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead
  2. 5 Several weeks into lockdown, Norfolk sees sharp decline in coronavirus infection rates
  3. 6 Taxi driver stole more than £17,000 from his employer
  4. 7 Norfolk man jailed for part in raids to blow up cashpoints
  5. 8 Man fined for swearing at neighbours during lockdown barbeque
  6. 9 Junkyard Market is returning to Norwich for Christmas
  7. 10 Water outages hit homes across city
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?

Noah Vickers

person

Whale washes up off Norfolk coast

Chris Bishop

person

Four men caught at £2m Norfolk cannabis factory

Peter Walsh

person

More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive

Chris Bishop

person
Comments powered by Disqus