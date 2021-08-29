News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

'Greener' inhalers to be rolled out in Norfolk and Waveney

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:09 PM August 29, 2021   
An inhaler

Norfolk and Waveney CCG will offer some patients the alternative to user a 'greener' inhaler. - Credit: Archant

Asthma and respiratory patients will soon have the option to swap to a "greener" inhaler under a new initiative in Norfolk and Waveney.

The region's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will offer some patients a dry powder inhalers (DPI) instead of metered dose inhalers (MDIs). 

The DPI inhaler could reduce a patient's carbon footprint by the equivalent of driving around 1,740 miles a year as it does not use "powerful" greenhouse gases to propel the medication into the patient’s lungs.

Patients will be able to discuss their choice at their next respiratory review appointment and given training on how to use it.

Michael Dennis, the CCG's head of medicines optimisation, said: “People who need to use metered dose inhalers should absolutely continue to do so – but if you have the choice of a greener option, do think about the environment.”

You may also want to watch:

Inhalers can be returned to pharmacies or GP practice dispensary for disposal or recycling.

Most Read

  1. 1 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged
  3. 3 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
  1. 4 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
  2. 5 Town kebab shop could be moving after being forced to quit building
  3. 6 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
  4. 7 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  5. 8 Prince William and Kate considering move to Windsor
  6. 9 Norfolk pub hit by 'dine and dash' fraudster welcomes conviction
  7. 10 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

Crime

'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Newman Smith

Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon