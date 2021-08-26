Hospital sees increase of abusive behaviour in 'busy' A&E department

Published: 5:30 AM August 26, 2021

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has urged people not to come into A&E unless it is an emergency. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Staff working in a hospital’s A&E department have reported seeing an increase in rude and abusive behaviour, as demand for its services leads to patients experiencing longer waits.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has urged people not to come into A&E unless it is an emergency.

In a Facebook post online the hospital said it has been seeing a large number of patients comes through its doors.

Those in need of non-urgent medical care have been asked to call 111 or consider using a local pharmacy for advice on minor issues.

A spokesman wrote: “Our team have been working incredibly hard and, if you are in the waiting room, you will not be aware of how many patients with life-threatening emergencies they are dealing with behind the scenes.

You may also want to watch:

“Sadly, recently our staff have been dealing with increasing amounts of rude and abusive behaviour. Patients are dealt with on the basis of clinical need, so if you come in as a non-emergency you may face a wait.”