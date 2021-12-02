George Freeman accused of contradicting NHS advice over young people's boosters
Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has been accused of giving misleading advice on vaccinations by encouraging young people to contact their GP for booster shots straight away.
Mr Freeman, who is also science minister, was appearing on Sky News this morning when he said: "I would encourage everybody to contact your GP, get on the app and book your booster jab which is there. We are rolling it out."
The NHS is currently trying to increase the rate of booster shots, to combat the spread of the new Omicron variant.
However, the existing advice is that people cannot yet get a third dose unless they are over-40, a carer or health worker, clinically extremely vulnerable or over-16 and living with someone who is immunosuppressed.
Health bosses have been concerned that publicity surrounding the expansion of the booster programme may cause confusion and lead to people contacting their GPs or attending walk-in vaccination centres before the necessary arrangements are all in place.
During the interview this morning, Mr Freeman claimed that anyone can contact their GP or use the NHS app to book their booster jab.
He said: "The NHS have a plan which is being rolled out, people can now book their booster, just last night I received my text and people across my constituency and around the country are able now to get their boosters."
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 2 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
- 3 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
- 4 'Oh God almighty, this woman!' - Zoom council meeting descends into chaos
- 5 Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks
- 6 Boss 'gutted' after scenes cut from Ed Balls' Who Do You Think You Are?
- 7 Tributes paid to much-loved family man who died in A143 crash
- 8 MP 'not concerned' about single Omicron case in north Norfolk
- 9 OPINION: Delight when 'all you can eat' restaurants get their comeuppance
- 10 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
In response to being asked what those in their 20s and 30s - who are currently not eligible - should do, he added: "If people contact their GP now or go on the app they can book to get their booster jab."
Following the claim, interviewer Kay Burley said: "It's just not true."
The MP replied: "If you contact your GP and book it, you will get your jab."
Dr Anoop Dhesi, at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "Please do not contact your GP practice or attend a walk-in vaccination clinic if you are not included in the six groups currently eligible.
"As soon as we are able to open up booster appointments for younger age groups or at an interval sooner than six months we will let you know.
"We have to work through the age groups in order to make sure that those most at risk from Covid-19 are given a booster first, so they are as protected as possible before we go into winter.
"As the colder weather hits over the coming months it is vital that we prioritise the protection of those most vulnerable to respiratory infection."