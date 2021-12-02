George Freeman accused of contradicting NHS advice over young people's boosters

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has been accused of giving misleading advice on vaccinations by encouraging young people to contact their GP for booster shots straight away.

Mr Freeman, who is also science minister, was appearing on Sky News this morning when he said: "I would encourage everybody to contact your GP, get on the app and book your booster jab which is there. We are rolling it out."

The NHS is currently trying to increase the rate of booster shots, to combat the spread of the new Omicron variant.

However, the existing advice is that people cannot yet get a third dose unless they are over-40, a carer or health worker, clinically extremely vulnerable or over-16 and living with someone who is immunosuppressed.

Health bosses have been concerned that publicity surrounding the expansion of the booster programme may cause confusion and lead to people contacting their GPs or attending walk-in vaccination centres before the necessary arrangements are all in place.

During the interview this morning, Mr Freeman claimed that anyone can contact their GP or use the NHS app to book their booster jab.

He said: "The NHS have a plan which is being rolled out, people can now book their booster, just last night I received my text and people across my constituency and around the country are able now to get their boosters."

Only those in priority groups should attempt to book a booster vaccination. - Credit: Danielle Booden

In response to being asked what those in their 20s and 30s - who are currently not eligible - should do, he added: "If people contact their GP now or go on the app they can book to get their booster jab."

Following the claim, interviewer Kay Burley said: "It's just not true."

The MP replied: "If you contact your GP and book it, you will get your jab."

Dr Anoop Dhesi, at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "Please do not contact your GP practice or attend a walk-in vaccination clinic if you are not included in the six groups currently eligible.

"As soon as we are able to open up booster appointments for younger age groups or at an interval sooner than six months we will let you know.

"We have to work through the age groups in order to make sure that those most at risk from Covid-19 are given a booster first, so they are as protected as possible before we go into winter.

"As the colder weather hits over the coming months it is vital that we prioritise the protection of those most vulnerable to respiratory infection."







