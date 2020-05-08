Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk chef swaps Michelin-starred restaurant for hospital kitchen

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 08 May 2020

Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: QEH

Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: QEH

Archant

A Michelin-starred chef has thanked NHS workers by swapping the kitchen at his impressive country-house restaurant for one at a Norfolk hospital.

Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: QEH Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: QEH

Morston Hall owner Galton Blackiston spent Thursday (May 7) preparing, cooking and serving food in the kitchen at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

Mr Blackiston supported the hospital as part of the Help NHS Heroes campaign, which sees food supplies provided to hospitals and NHS key workers.

But instead of simply sending in the ingredients, the 57-year-old took his donation one step further by lending a helping hand to feed frontline staff and patients.

“The Heroes charity has been a supply lifeline in so many ways to our NHS,” said Mr Blackiston. “So when they asked me to get involved with hot meals for key workers, my natural choice was QEH.

Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: ArchantGalton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: Archant

“It’s a real pleasure for me and I’ve received wonderful support from suppliers to be able to feed our amazing frontline NHS and some of the patients at QEH.”

Mr Blackiston served up a tasty daube of beef with creamy mashed potato, rustic ratatouille and Norfolk asparagus, cooked using ingredients donated by local businesses The Watercress Company, Barsbys, True Foods and Jonny Cave.

The beef was reared at Maiden Castle Iron Age Hill Fort in Dorset, followed by a 32-day dry ageing process overseen by award-winning Brace of Butchers in nearby Poundbury.

Tom Amery, managing director from The Watercress Company, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Galton Blackiston and his work for NHS Heroes.

“It was our privilege be able to provide key ingredients for his recipes.”

Stewart Nimo, catering manager at QEH, added: “My team was very excited to support Galton delivering these meals to our patients and staff.

“This shows how coronavirus has brought local communities together. We have received such fantastic support over the past weeks for which we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The wider NHS Heroes campaign supports the welfare and wellbeing of NHS workers, including their physical and mental health as well as providing them with day-to-day necessities.

The QEH has been chosen as one of the many beneficiaries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari so he can sell the car and raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Norfolk chef swaps Michelin-starred restaurant for hospital kitchen

Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: QEH

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari so he can sell the car and raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Aylsham Show cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

Main ring entertainment at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24