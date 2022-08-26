Fresh hope as speculation mounts over rebuild of hospital
- Credit: Chris Bishop
The long wait for a decision over the rebuild of a crumbling Norfolk hospital could soon be over, with speculation mounting that good news is on the horizon.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is currently held up by more than 1,500 props and continues to battle structural struggles.
But reports in the national press have sparked fresh hope that its wait for a decision will be over soon - and that the right decision will be made.
The Health Service Journal has reported that up to five hospitals containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) are set to be added to the government's hospital rebuilding project.
And bosses at the QEH are hopeful it will be one - insisting that rebuilding the hospital is the only option for its future.
Laura Skaife-Knight, deputy chief executive at QEH, said: “We remain hopeful that an announcement on future funding will come soon, recognising a new hospital is the only solution for solving the unique challenges that we face.”
The hospital was recently forced to temporarily close three of its six operating theatres after its ceiling was seen "moving" by staff.
Recent torrential rain produced leaks in the roof - although no patients needed to be moved as a result.
A QEH official emphasised just how important a rebuild project is.
They said: "It is strategically getting more and more difficult to run the hospital.
"I think the message is getting clearer that spending money to fail-safe the hospital is essentially throwing it away.
"I feel there has been a realisation that the RAAC hospitals have to be a top priority.
"If action is not taken soon, there won't be any option for us beyond 2030 - we are running out of road."
The official rated their confidence over the decision as "10 out of 10".
The HSJ report suggests that an announcement over the government's rebuilding programme will be made in October - once a new prime minister is in place.
Last month, the crumbling hospital was visited by health secretary Steve Barclay, who was again in the region this week to visit the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
He told the BBC: "King's Lynn is a priority, it's one of five hospitals with RAAC where we recognise there is a pressing need."