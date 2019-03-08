Free meal for hospital staff

The Rapid Relief Team at a recent North Norfolk event. Photo: RRT RRT

Lunch will be provided for staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) by a global charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) will put on the free meal for staff on Friday, July 26 as the charity "recognises the hard work and dedication of the staff".

You may also want to watch:

On the menu will be 1,500 gourmet burger lunches, served by a team of volunteers over the lunchtime period.

Any donations received will be given to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, which raises money to support patients, their families and the staff at NNUH.

RRT was set up in 2014 and serves those in need with quality food and refreshment.

The charity operates in the UK, Australia, North and South America, the Carribean, Canada, New Zealand and across Europe. Their teams are mainly comprised of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.