‘It’s a simple act of friendship’ - Final wellbeing night to be held by Norfolk chef

07 February, 2019 - 15:36
The team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. From left, Teresa Gizzi, owner of the Gin Temple; Charlie Hodson, chef; Andrew Dellbridge, garden designer; and Ellen Mary, garden writer and radio show host. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A fourth and final wellbeing night organised by a Norfolk chef who has suffered with mental ill health will leave a message of not suffering in silence.

Chef Charlie Hodson teamed up with Redwell Brewery and The Gin Temple to host Well Being, Nature and A Little Conversation in November.

And as the run of four comes to an end Mr Hodson said: “Every month we’re getting people out of the house, it’s a simple act of friendship and you don’t have to suffer in silence.”

At the event, on Wednesday February 14, at the Gin Temple, Pottergate, Norwich, from 7pm, Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles will speak.

But also giving his views will be Mearl Brown, the father of Cromer’s Nyall Brown who took his own life last year aged 19.

Mr Hodson said: “It’s humbling, firstly his bravery that however hard his story is he knows by sharing it he’s helping others and helping change other people’s thoughts on mental health.”

There will also be cookery and a focus on healthy eating and fitness for improving wellbeing.

