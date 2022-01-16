Tommy Sharpe, at an MMA bout ten years after being diagnosed with advanced blood cancer - Credit: Brett King/Ultra MMA/Solent News

Tommy Sharpe was given just 12 months to live after being diagnosed with advanced blood cancer at the age of 30.

Now a decade on from being “at death’s door”, the former Royal Marine has held his own during a hardcore sporting fight in aid of charity.

In 2011, Mr Sharpe, of Coltishall, between Norwich and North Walsham, was serving his second tour with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan when he began experiencing pain in his armpits.

“It was my fourth tour in total and it was really dangerous at the time," the 40-year-old explained. "I was more worried about getting shot - cancer was the last thing I was worried about.

“I felt like a fraud being in the medical centre complaining about my armpits hurting due to lymph nodes when there were people missing limbs. But I was sent home in July, and it wasn't until November that I got my diagnosis. It was surreal.”

Tommy Sharpe during his MMA bout - Credit: Brett King/Ultra MMA/Solent News

After several months of testing and insecurity, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma stage 4b cancer and was told cancerous cells had spread to his lungs, liver, groin and elsewhere in his body.

When asked what would happen if his treatment failed, he was told he would have just 12 months to live – a statement that spurred him on to stay positive.

"My main objective was to stay in the Marines. I kept going to the gym, even during my chemo. I was clinging onto what I had because, potentially, the end was near.”

On returning home, he underwent six months of treatment, receiving chemotherapy every two weeks, while staying with his parents Mandy and Dennis, at their home in Horsford. Mr Sharpe remained active throughout in the hope of remaining in the forces but he unfortunately received another blow when he was told he would never return to the front line but could instead have a desk job in the Marines.

After serving for 12 years, Mr Sharpe made the difficult decision to be medically discharged.

Then in 2014, he defied the odds and while in remission he participated in the first London Invictus Games in the 1,500 metres open class where he was awarded the silver medal by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry pictured with Tommy Sharpe at the London Invictus Games in 2014 - Credit: Solent News & Photo Agency

The Invictus Games is an international Paralympic-style event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

Around the same time, he began attended night school and obtained his GCSEs. He then gained a degree in social work from the University of East Anglia in a five-year journey to become a children's social worker.

Now, almost a decade to the day since he started cancer treatment, Mr Sharpe has raised more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK in an Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) contest.

It comes following the postponement of his original MMA bout due to the pandemic but recently he seized his second opportunity to fight in another amateur event, deciding it was "now or never". And despite his points-decision defeat, he hopes to take part again.

His bout was organised by Ultra MMA where participants like Mr Sharpe are given the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free gym-based training before taking part in a showcase event in front of hundreds of spectators. Mr Sharpe was trained at Norwich’s Elite Gym by 23-year-old professional fighter, Tariq Pell.

Those taking part are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK. So far, Ultra Events, the company which runs Ultra MMA, has raised £23 million for Cancer Research UK, with more than £42,000 being raised in the Norwich area.

Mr Sharpe, who is expecting his first child with his partner, said: “After that first session I felt like I had been in a car accident because I was slammed around so much.

“It got easier over the eight weeks, and it was great to be a part of. Tariq was really helpful, positive and supportive - just a great person to be around.

“I have lots of friends spread across the country so the event itself was a good opportunity to meet up and have a sort of Christmas do; it brought lots of people together."

Tommy Sharpe during his MMA bout - Credit: Brett King/Ultra MMA/Solent News

His parents came to watch their son's fight, along with his younger brother and loft insulator, Darren, 30. On the night of his bout, Mr Sharpe walked out to the octagon at Norwich’s Epic Studios to the sound of Motorhead's Ace of Spades roaring him on.

Mr Sharpe added: “Ten years ago I was almost on death's door, so I am quite proud of myself and glad I'm still here.

“It's all about how you motivate yourself in the face of adversity. It was a brilliant experience.”

Training for the next Ultra MMA event takes place in Norwich on March 18 with training commencing on January 24. More information at www.ultra-mma.co.uk.