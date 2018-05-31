Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A hospital patient has tested positive for coronavirus in Norwich.

The patient becomes the fourth confirmed case in Norfolk after three people tested positive for coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, the first cases in the county.

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital spokesman said it had been confirmed that a positive case of Covid-19 had been identified on one of the inpatient wards.

The patient was already being treated in isolation with suspected coronavirus.

A message circulated to hospital staff stated: 'This is our first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the hospital and we have robust and well-prepared plans in place.

'While this is a new coronavirus, our teams have extensive experience of treating infectious diseases. We appreciate that the confirmation of the first case in the hospital will cause concern and the health, safety and wellbeing of all our staff is an absolute priority.'

The Norfolk cases come as the number of positive tests for coronavirus in the UK has risen to above 1,000, new figures have revealed.

There have been 1,140 positive tests in the UK as of 9am on Saturday (March 14), up from 798 24 hours earlier, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

It also emerged 10 more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK.

Based on current evidence, Covid-19 presents with flu-like symptoms. People are being advised to stay at home for seven days if they have either a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

People with symptoms should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. And you do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you are staying at home.

Erika Denton, NNUH medical director, said: 'To protect yourself, please be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze.

'Thorough hand washing will help to reduce the spread of Covid-19. If anyone is worried about symptoms, they can use the new 111 online service for help and advice on coronavirus.'

She added: 'Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital.'

