Hundreds of staff set to leave Norfolk care homes as deadline looms

Further fears have been raised over the impact of losing unvaccinated staff in the already "struggling" care sector as the mandatory Covid-19 jab deadline looms.

Unvaccinated care workers who have not had two vaccine doses will be forced to leave their jobs by November 11 due to the mandatory jab requirement.

Latest NHS figures show hundreds of staff working in older age care homes in Norfolk are still yet to take their first jab - but the vast majority of staff in the region have taken the vaccine.

Nationally, 25,449 out of 461,855 staff at older adult care homes had not received a first dose by October 31.

In Norfolk, 314 out of 8,968 staff had not yet received their first dose - 667 of whom have not been fully vaccinated.

Figures for both older adult care homes and independent care homes for adults aged under 65 show 488 out of 11,197 staff in Norfolk have not yet received the first dose, with 931 staff not fully vaccinated.

Lorraine Dorrington, who runs Dorrington Care Homes in Watton, Dereham and Wells with her husband Steve, said she had "no words" for the loss the sector will face next week.

Dorrington House, Dereham. Pictured are owners Steve and Lorraine Dorrington. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

She said: "Staffing is a real issue and then care homes are being forced to lose staff that won't have the vaccine. It's absolutely ludicrous.

"In a climate where we all need care staff, our hands are forced to lose staff that have chosen not to have the vaccine."

Mrs Dorrington said they have already had four resignations, with those leaving deciding to take up jobs outside the sector such as factory and driving work.

She said: "I had to give notice if the staff haven't had the vaccine, which broke my heart to do it. One of those have since changed their mind.

"How can we dismiss people when we need them?

"When you advertise for a carers job, you hardly get them anymore. A lot of people are scared."

In October, Tom Lyons, managing director of Black Swan Care Group, which has care homes in Norfolk, also warned of the strain that staff leaving would place on the "stretched sector".

Kingsley Healthcare said the issue is not causing concern with the majority of staff across having had both vaccines.

The Care Quality Commission warned of a "tsunami of unmet need" in the sector last month.

Its annual State of Care report revealing a staffing crisis in health and care is having a "sustained pressure on the workforce" which it said includes anxiety, stress and burnout.

Its findings said that vacancy rates in social care are "rising steadily".