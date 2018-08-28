Search

Advanced search
Video

Father of teenager who took his own life faces trust bosses who ‘let him down’

PUBLISHED: 17:33 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:02 29 November 2018

Nyall Brown. Photo: Picture: Mearl Brown

Nyall Brown. Photo: Picture: Mearl Brown

Mearl Brown

Those were the words of a father whose son took his own life after he could not access mental health services.

Nyall Brown, 19, took his own life in May this year.

And his father Mearl Brown was speaking at the board meeting of the region’s mental health trust on Thursday – just a day after they were plunged into special measures by inspectors.

Nyall had struggled to access services which his parents dubbed “remote, awful and inhumane”.

And Mr Brown, from Cromer, said his family never wanted to “be in the limelight” but he wanted to attend the meeting in Bury St Edmunds to find out what was going to change, so more lives were not lost.

That included those at the head of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), specifically chief executive Antek Lejk, who he questioned during the meeting.

He said: “I’m here to ask a question and to see the faces who let me and my family down. But my main question is for Antek. This is all about mental health, how is your mental health?”

Speaking after the meeting Mr Brown said: “They are in a bad situation and with the question I threw at Antek, he caught me on a good day.”

Mr Brown said it could be difficult not to be angry at the mental health trust for their recent result and the lack of care provided. He admitted on a bad day it might not have been as easy to show compassionate for bosses.

He said: “When you go home and you cry and you’re looking at pictures, it’s what we have been through, it should not have happened. But that’s the question Nyall would have asked.”

He said the trust needed to “get the basics right” and there “a lot of frustration” with the lack of services, which Mr Brown, and his wife Tracey, had previously said was a factor in Nyall’s death.

Mr Lejk said NSFT was in “crisis management mode” as he gave a 45 minute presentation to board members and the public.

But that they were moving staff from elsewhere into crisis services to try and help those most vulnerable.

Governor to write to health secretary

One of the trust’s governors is to write to health secretary Matt Hancock to demand NSFT is taken into government control.

Anne Humphrys, who is also co-chair of the Suffolk Parent Carer Nework, said families trying to access services were being left high and dry by NSFT.

She said: “We’ve got seven year olds saying they want to end their lives. We believe that we’ve reached a point now where we are not capable of improving.

“They’ve been given loads of time to make the changes which is why we’ve reached this decision.”

She said while the choice to write the letter had made her unpopular with some fellow governors, she felt it was the right thing to do.

“It’s not difficult for me because I feel I’m doing the right thing,” she said. “I’m here to represent the public and carers. I hope [Matt Hancock] sees how desperate things are.”

Targets put clinicians under pressure

A former member of staff at the region’s health trust said he was not surprised about the CQC result.

The man, who worked in the Wellbeing service but asked to remain anonymous, said he had witnessed a number of times patients who should have been granted access to the service being turned away.

And he said it was a fixation with targets - such as ensuring 50pc of people ended up in recovery in a certain amount of time - which put clinicians under too much pressure.

Staff at NSFT were rated as good for the caring category of the inspection.

And chief executive Antek Lejk said it was key to remember good people worked at the trust.

He said more power would now be given to clinicians to make the changes they thought necessary to improve patient care.

Most Read

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

Video Father of teenager who took his own life faces trust bosses who ‘let him down’

Nyall Brown. Photo: Picture: Mearl Brown

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Dog eats hundreds of pounds owner had planned to donate to charity

Neil Featherby's dog Tia ate £220 in cash. Photo: Neil Featherby

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast