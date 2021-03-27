News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

First family visits bring 'hum of happiness' back to care home

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:00 PM March 27, 2021   
Stephen Scorer welcomed his sister, Brenda Knobbs, to The Depperhaugh nursing home in Hoxne, near Eye

Stephen Scorer welcomed his sister, Brenda Knobbs, to The Depperhaugh nursing home in Hoxne, near Eye - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Tears of joy have been shed at a Mid Suffolk care home, with residents finally able to reunite with loved ones. 

In line with the latest coronavirus guidelines, hand-holding visits have made a welcome return at The Depperhaugh nursing home in Hoxne, near Eye.

Depperhaugh Nursing Home in Hoxne, near Eye. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

The Depperhaugh nursing home in Hoxne, near Eye, has begun welcoming back visitors - Credit: Archant

From March 8, residents were permitted to nominate one person who is able to visit regularly and enjoy limited physical contact after conducting a lateral flow test. 

Excitement and emotion was typified when Stephen Scorer welcomed his sister, Brenda Knobbs.

Sarah Fox, the home's manager, said: "Now that we are open for visitors, the home has its hum of happiness back.

“The support and understanding shown by residents’ families, despite not being able to visit the home, has been touching.

"Residents are now seeing family members face to face, and being able to have touch contact has been such an uplifting and emotional positive change to their wellbeing."

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died
  2. 2 Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door
  3. 3 Football club director puts renovated home up for sale
  1. 4 Two Norfolk gastropubs listed among top 50 in the country
  2. 5 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  3. 6 See inside this rare Norfolk new build for sale for £1.25m
  4. 7 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
  5. 8 Over 200 objections to 379 homes plan that would see oak trees axed
  6. 9 Norwich gang teens found to be involved in drill music violence
  7. 10 Missing teenage girl is found safe
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

midland road car park in north walsham

Norfolk County Council

'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Diss Mere is among the attractions that appeal to newcomers looking to buy a home. Picture: Sonya Du

Coronavirus | Video

Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Gary 'Gee' Smith has died suddenly

Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A Red Kite and a White Tailed Sea Eagle spotted flying over the Holkham marshes in north Norfolk. 

White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus