Eleven Covid-related deaths at Norfolk hospital in two weeks

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:11 PM December 29, 2020   
Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

Nine women and two men who tested positive for Covid-19 have died at a Norfolk hospital in the space of two weeks.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston recorded the deaths between December 13 and December 28. All of the patients suffered from underlying health conditions.

Five of the patients were in their 70s, four were in their 80s and two were in their 90s.

A spokesperson said that the families had been informed, and that "thoughts and condolences were with them at this difficult time".

This brings the total number of deaths at the JPH to 168 overall.

As of December 22, 40 beds at the hospital were occupied by Covid-19 patients. This is significantly lower than the hospital's peak, which stands at 79 Covid-19 patients on April 11 of this year.

The number of beds occupied by non-Covid related patients on December 22 at the JPH stood at 351.

As of December 2, 393 Covid-19 patients had been discharged.

