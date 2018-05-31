Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Norwich City Council and police and crime commissioner elections postponed

PUBLISHED: 16:11 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 13 March 2020

A Norwich City Council election count at St.Andrews Hall in Norwich. Pic: Adrian Judd.

A Norwich City Council election count at St.Andrews Hall in Norwich. Pic: Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010; 01603 772434

The coronavirus outbreak will mean elections for Norfolk's police and crime commissioner and at Norwich City Council will be postponed for a year.

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Electoral Commission had written to Norwich North MP Chloe Smith - the government's constitution minister - to recommend local elections be postponed.

And the government has announced that they are to be put off for a year. A spokeswoman said: 'We will bring forward legislation to postpone local, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections until May next year.

'We will also work with the devolved administrations to ensure that they have the necessary powers to do the same.'

The commission had warned the coronavirus outbreak meant there were 'real risks' to holding votes in May and had advocated that ministers put off the votes until the autumn due to the 'unprecedented times'.

You may also want to watch:

Mayoral, council and police and crime commissioner elections are scheduled for May 7.

In Norfolk, there were due to be elections for a third of seats at Norwich City Council and for the role of Norfolk police and crime commissioner.

The Norfolk police and crime commissioner role is currently held by Conservative Lorne Green, who had stated his intention to stand down.

The police and crime commissioner role in Suffolk had also been due to be voted on.

Before the postponement announcement, the Labour group in Norwich had said it would be suspending door knocking because of concerns around coronavirus transmission.

The commission's plea came only hours after London mayor Sadiq Khan had said chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty had assured him there was 'no logical reason to postpone or cancel elections'.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, in a sombre press conference in Downing Street yesterday, warned that coronavirus was the 'worst public health crisis for a generation'.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

It’s ON! King’s Lynn Town fixtures get the go-ahead

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24