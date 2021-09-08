Ambulance service sees highest level of sickness since pandemic's start
- Credit: EEAST
The region's ambulance service is reporting a higher level of sickness than at the peak of the pandemic, as mental health and anxiety-related illness becomes the leading reason for absences.
The East of England Ambulance Service's (EEAST) absence rate stood at 9.44pc in July, including staff off for Covid-related reasons.
At the peak of the outbreak in April 2020, EEAST's sickness level rose to 8.95pc.
Prior to July, musculoskeletal injuries had been the leading cause of absence.
Papers produced ahead of Wednesday's board meeting said the impact of sickness absence is a "complicating factor" as the trust is at REAP 4 status - its highest level of alert.
Bob Champion, director of workforce, said more wellbeing resources was being provided to support staff, including the training of more trauma risk management practitioners.
In July, there were 155 Covid cases, which rose to 166 in August.
Most Read
- 1 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
- 2 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 3 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
- 4 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
- 5 Body found in Norwich flat
- 6 Dads' gruelling walk to raise suicide awareness after losing daughters
- 7 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
- 8 7 beaches to escape the crowds in Norfolk
- 9 Grandfather left beaten and brusied in 'terrifying' raid on home
- 10 Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle
Juliet Beal, interim chief nurse, said the trust has now been able to bring people back to work if they have been in contact with Covid to ensure they did not have to isolate for long periods of time.