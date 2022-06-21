Ambulance trust hunts for new vehicles to tackle height problems

The region's ambulance trust is on the hunt for new vehicles to allow those unable to drive some of its existing fleet to get back behind the wheel.

A recent safety inspection found that 94 members of staff at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust cannot drive the converted Fiat vans currently used by the trust due to their heights and body shapes.

The trust previously said it was working to find a solution to the issue, which resulted in drivers complaining of bad backs, aches and pains and other similar issues.

Now, it has confirmed it is looking to add alternative vehicles to the fleet to be operated alongside the van-cum-ambulances so those unable to drive them will still have access to a vehicle.

However, it says it is facing delays in securing these vehicles due to supply issues at Ford - the auto company it is looking to buy them from.

An EEAST spokesman said: “We are negotiating with Ford around procuring a number of their new design vehicles, but the process has been delayed due to global shortages of materials.

“We hope that these vehicles will be suitable for our colleagues who are unable to drive the Fiat ambulances and may be a suitable replacement for the remaining Mercedes fleet once they come to the end of their lives."

In a staff question and answer session held on YouTube recently, EEAST chief executive Tom Abell said: "We're hoping that they will provide the space and the configuration in order for people who currently can't drive Fiats may be able to drive a Ford."

The Fiat Ducatos have been part of the EEAST fleet since 2019, with the trust adopting them as part of a national government drive to "standardise" ambulances.

However, since they were brought in, several members of staff have complained about difficulties with them, including taller members of staff finding the cabs cramped and the pedals too close together to safely operate using work boots.

As well as running the Fiats, the trust has held on to 49 ageing Mercedes ambulances.