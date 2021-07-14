News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

661 apprentices in limbo as 999 trust banned over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 3:25 PM July 14, 2021   
Dr Tom Davis, interim chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service Trust

Dr Tom Davis issued an apology to apprentices following the report. - Credit: EEAST

More than 600 apprentices will have to find new placements after Ofsted slapped the region's ambulance trust with a ban over "inappropriate behaviour".

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) was visited by an Ofsted inspector in June following safeguarding concerns and has been told to find new placements for hundreds of students. 

At the time there were 661 apprentices studying and the report found leaders and managers did not ensure the safeguarding and wellbeing of learners and were "too slow" to make safety improvements. 

Ofsted has removed EEAST as a registered provider, but it will be able to carry out clinical placements. 

The full nature of the "inappropriate behaviour" has not been disclosed but it is understood to be in line with behaviour reported in its latest CQC report.

In 2020, the trust was placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission after uncovering bullying and sexual harassment.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Tom Davis, interim chief executive, told Wednesday's board meeting the outcome was deeply distressing and apologised.

Dr Davis said: "Ofsted recognised there had been a small but significant change in the culture but felt this had not been enough at a quick enough pace.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  2. 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  3. 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  1. 4 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  2. 5 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  3. 6 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  4. 7 'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence
  5. 8 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
  6. 9 Allotment holders feel 'violated' after 27 sheds broken into
  7. 10 'Back to square one' - Ex-convict's work return bid hit by moped hire snub

"A number of apprentices when they spoke to the Ofsted inspectors reported having been exposed to poor behaviours and feeling unable to raise the concerns when they had experienced these poor behaviours.

"The conclusions that Ofsted drew were an alternative educational provider should be found. 

"If we are not on the Ofsted register we're not able to provide the educational element of apprenticeships but we are able to provide clinical placements with the oversight of the new education provider."

He said the board was committed to improving things for all, including apprentices. 

The report said there had been a significant increase in safeguarding team staffing but recent changes had not stopped the apprentices experiencing inappropriate behaviour.

Questions from managers around safeguarding were called "too general" and not specific about colleagues’ behaviour.

The inspector said: "Managers are too accepting of these returns, given the history of issues within the service."

The report said leaders clearly promoted the high professional standards staff were expected to adhere to and where necessary removed staff from their post.


East of England Ambulance Service
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubi

Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus