One in four patients ignored health conditions after failing to see GP

One in four people have said they ignored a medical condition after being unable to see a GP - Credit: PA

More than one in four people claim they have ignored health conditions after failing to get an appointment with their GP, new data has revealed.

Across Norfolk and Waveney, surgeries continue to operate under immense pressure.

Between a growing population and declining staff numbers, the region now has just one GP for every 2,017 people.

It has meant surgeries face an uphill battle to meet demand - and some patients are going unseen.

A survey conducted by this newspaper has found that 26pc of the respondents admitted they simply ignored their medical problems after being unable to get in with their GP.

However hundreds of people took part in the survey from across Norfolk and Waveney, sharing varying experiences of the region's primary care.

The survey found that a quarter of the participants said they would rate the GP survey they received as a five out of five.

The data also revealed almost two-thirds said they had experienced difficulties getting through to their surgery on the telephone - and the same amount were unable to see their regular practitioner when they did get an appointment.

The survey showed a relatively even spread between face-to-face and telephone appointments, with 42pc of appointments taking place in person and 48pc on the telephone.

However, just eight per cent of respondents were unable to get any form of appointment.

According to the most recent NHS figures, the balance is swung more in favour of face-to-face appointments.

In March, Norfolk and Waveney GPs honoured 419,706 appointments in person, against 144,960 via the telephone.

Dr Tim Morton, chairman of the Local Medical Committee - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Leading GP, Tim Morton, who is chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, said: "GPs share the frustration that many patients express. GP practices want to see and help their patients but have been faced with an NHS struggling in all areas.

"GP practices on a daily basis triage all calls in order to assess and treat those most in need with the resources available.

"This is the safest way in helping those patients in most clinical need as opposed to the demands of a population to meet all requests.

"By using the lessons gained in the pandemic practices have seen the value of telephone consultations as safely meeting part of this demand. All practices see patients when clinically necessary and utilising the skills of the wider team such as practice pharmacists, physiotherapists, nurse practitioners, physician associates, paramedics and mental health workers.

"Every day, GPs and their teams are dealing with more appointments than they can safety accommodate. This has an impact in patient safety terms. The waiting lists in general practice will only keep growing."

While a quarter of participants rated their service as five out of five, a similar number - 23pc - gave the lowest rating.

Asked about waiting times for appointments, 26pc of the participants said they had theirs on the same day, with 57pc people seen within a week. However, more than one in 10 said they had to wait longer than a month to be seen.

Dr Morton added: "Demand has not diminished, quite the opposite, and GPs and their teams are at serious risk of burnout with many already-exhausted colleagues feeling as though they have no choice but to leave a profession they love because of the current pressures.

"The data presented [in the survey] shows actually most patients are dealt with swiftly but we are now experiencing a society expecting an Amazon-style delivery service without the resources to do this."

The survey also showed some disparity in the proportion of face-to-face appointments across the region.

The highest percentage came in Waveney, with 54pc of people having appointments in person. The lowest was in Breckland, with 27pc of appointments taking place in this way.

Breckland was also the area where the greatest proportion of participants - 13pc - were unable to make an appointment, while the lowest amount was in West Norfolk, where five per cent of respondents could not make an appointment.

Your views

The survey produced a broad range of comments from its respondents, with experiences varying considerably.

Serena Ottaway, 52, from Dereham said: "I have to have regular blood tests and never have any problems getting them sorted.

"Generally I have to ring up at 8 o'clock to get an appointment but I always manage to get through and will get a call back from the doctor the same day.

"My surgery is obviously very busy but the staff are always fantastic.

"I don't always need to be seen in person by my doctor so usually get telephone appointments but I have every confidence that if I need an appointment in person they will see me."

Scott Hensby, 36 and of Horsford, said: "I never have any problems with the doctors and nurses at the practice I go to, but the red tape and administrative side is a pain.

"Whenever you call up and try and get in it is always 'computer says no'."

His wife, Sarah Hensby, 35, said: "Luckily I don't need them very often, but when we do it is really hard to see them.

"After struggling on the telephone, the other day I drove there in person and spoke to a receptionist and got an appointment that way but that seems to be the only way. Even then sometimes it doesn't work."

One respondent wrote: "I have not had a face-to-face appointment in two and a half years - there is no continuity of care."

But another described "excellent caring staff who have gone the extra mile".

They wrote: "In November 2021, I had an appointment the same day after some palpitations and was having an ECG (heart test) within the hour. I have always found the staff very caring and compassionate."