Video

Volunteers sought amid ‘increased pressure on NHS services’

Voluntary work in Beccles, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth or from home is available, along with a range of paid opportunities, as East Coast Community Healthcare needs you. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare Archant

East Coast Community Healthcare needs you!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Are you looking for paid, rewarding work during the current pandemic? ECCH is offering work ('as and when' hours or fixed) at NHS rates of pay to support our staff at this challenging time. Find out more here: https://t.co/F0C2zHn4IM 01502 445300 #ECCHresponse pic.twitter.com/U9ypEVlV1b — EastCoastCH (@EastCoastCH) April 2, 2020

That is the message going out as voluntary work in Beccles, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth or from home is available, along with a range of paid opportunities.

Lowestoft-based social enterprise East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) is “putting out a call for volunteers” to support patients and staff members following increased pressures on NHS services due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

With the call to support ECCH’s response to the outbreak, they are working with Voluntary Norfolk to look for volunteers to help in a variety of ways.

A statement on the ECCH website said: “The tasks which you could undertake will depend on the roles currently available and your interests, skills and experience.

To support East Suffolk's Community Healthcare response to the Covid-19 virus in a paid or voluntary capacity please visit: https://t.co/e8ChpjLd2U. — Peter Aldous (@peter_aldous) April 2, 2020

“We are currently looking for volunteers in Beccles, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

“There are also opportunities to volunteer from your own home.

“All volunteers will be registered through Voluntary Norfolk.”

Voluntary vacancies include Community Response volunteer; Patient Support volunteer; Hospital Support volunteer; Patient Transport volunteer; NHS Transport volunteer and Check in and Chat volunteer.

It adds: “At East Coast Community Healthcare volunteers are a valued part of the team and please be reassured your safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance.

“Please note: All volunteers must be 18 or over.

“To volunteer outside of your home you must be fit and well with no coronavirus symptoms.

“Those in higher-risk groups will only be able to volunteer from home at this time,

“All volunteers will be provided with training to ensure that they understand their role and can complete it safely.”

ECCH is also offering paid work – ‘as and when’ hours or fixed – available at NHS rates of pay, with positions available for Carers (Health Care Assistants); Rehabilitation Support Worker; Hotel Services Operatives and Administration.

It adds: “Previous experience in the above roles would be an advantage, but don’t worry as we will provide you with the training and support you need to get you up and running fast.

“While you support the national NHS response – ECCH will support you!”

Visit www.ecch.org/we-need-you/paid-work/ for further details.