New EAAA contract covers 24/7 flying and advanced helicopters

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:51 AM May 14, 2021   
The EAAA has announced a new multi-year contract with aviation partner Babcock 

The EAAA has announced a new multi-year contract with aviation partner Babcock

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has announced a new multi-year contract to keep the emergency medical service flying high and saving lives 24/7 into the next decade. 

The new contract with the EAAA's aviation partner Babcock covers the introduction of 24/7 flying. 

Babcock, which supplies the charity's state-of-the-art helicopters in Cambridge and Norwich, will continue as EAAA’s exclusive aviation partner for at least the next seven years. 

The EAAA has reached its goal of 24/7 operations for the region, boosted by a new base at Norwich Airport

The EAAA has reached its goal of 24/7 operations for the region, boosted by a new base at Norwich Airport

Matthew Jones, director of operations at EAAA, said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to time this contract with the start of our 24/7 helicopter operations, which will be a huge step forward for the charity and the service we provide to our local communities."

Matthew Jones, director of operations at East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pic: EAAA

Matthew Jones, director of operations at East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Babcock will continue to provide the EAAA with advanced helicopters, ground support, engineering and pilots.

Babcock’s Hayley Belmore said: “We have achieved a tremendous amount together in the 10 years and are hugely excited about what today’s announcement means for the future of this lifesaving service.” 

The news come after the EAAA recently moved into its new £7 million base at Norwich Airport.


