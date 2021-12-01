News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

MP 'not concerned' about single Omicron case in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:08 AM December 1, 2021
Duncan Baker covid testing

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, have said that people should not worry after a case of the Omicron variant was found in the district. - Credit: PA/Supplied by Duncan Baker

A single person testing positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in north Norfolk is not a cause for concern, according to Duncan Baker.

The North Norfolk MP said people in the district would be continue to be "sensible", despite fears over the transmissibility of the new variant.

Mr Baker said that officials had been "very quick" to trace the sources of the variant so people should not worry.

He said people should go about their business as normal and follow the re-introduced rules requiring face coverings in shops and on public transport.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

"The prime minister has said there are no signs of a surge and most of these linked variants have all gone back to South Africa," he said.

The case in north Norfolk was one of eight confirmed in England on Tuesday (November 30) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as consistent with the new variant.

The person that has tested positive and their contacts are isolating.

People queue for coronavirus testing

Covid cases have increased driven by the Indian Delta variant, though hospital admissions are not rising at the same rate. - Credit: PA

Mr Baker said he was "surprised" when he learned there was a case reported in his constituency and that surge testing would be carried out where cases have been identified.

Most Read

  1. 1 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
  2. 2 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  3. 3 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
  1. 4 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
  2. 5 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
  3. 6 Confusion as people in Norfolk mistakenly turn up for booster jab
  4. 7 Woman with scissors said she wanted to murder someone at supermarket
  5. 8 Waste carrier fined £1,900 after metal and containers found in woodland
  6. 9 6 ice rinks to visit in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas
  7. 10 Norfolk Labour website tells people not to vote for party

He said that although people in north Norfolk would be concerned, they had been "incredibly responsible" throughout the pandemic.

Mr Baker said: "At this moment in time we don’t necessarily know all the details about it, whether it is evading vaccines or whether it is more transmissible and the sensible and practical steps we have taken will buy us some time to be able to work out quite where we go from here."  



North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Proposals for Vauxhall Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Swaisland has been found in Norwich.

'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns...

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon