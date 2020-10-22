Coronavirus cases ‘stabilising’ in Norfolk, county’s health chief says

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk are "stabilising", according the county's director of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The county’s health chief says coronavirus cases are stabilising as Norfolk was declared “open for business” ahead of the half term break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

oronavirus cases in Norfolk are "stabilising", according the county's director of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson oronavirus cases in Norfolk are "stabilising", according the county's director of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

But Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, emphasised that a “regular, steady rise” in the infection rate was still being detected.

Speaking at a Norfolk County Council press conference yesterday, Dr Smith provided an update on the county’s “doubling rate” – the speed at which the number of positive tests multiplies.

She said: “It is a fair assessment to say last week, when we looked at seven-day numbers, they were going up rapidly and the doubling time in most of Norfolk had gone below seven days.

“I’m very relieved to see, when we look at the data today, that for all districts the doubling time has reached double figures, so the number of people who have the virus is doubling – but it is taking more than 10 days to do so.

The number of coronavirus cases is still rising across Norfolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan The number of coronavirus cases is still rising across Norfolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“Our numbers are – to some extent – stabilising.”

Cases are, however, continuing to climb, with the latest figures for Norwich and Great Yarmouth showing significant rises.

In Norwich, the number stands at 108.8 per 100,000 people for the week up to October 17, compared to 92.5 for the seven days up to October 10. In Great Yarmouth, there were 90.6 compared to 67.4 the previous week. Moreover, as of Wednesday, October 21, Norfolk hospitals had 46 in-patients with coronavirus, five of which were in intensive care.

“There is an underlying message here, which is that the vast majority of districts in Norfolk are showing positive doubling times,” added Dr Smith.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, has declared the county "open for business" ahead of the half term break. Picture: Norfolk County Council Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, has declared the county "open for business" ahead of the half term break. Picture: Norfolk County Council

“Numbers are going up and we can measure the time is it taking for the number of cases to double.”

Dr Smith and Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, provided updates on several other key areas in the county’s fight against coronavirus.

Half term

Half term visits to Norfolk tourist destinations such as Great Yarmouth are being encouraged - but not from areas with high infection rates. Picture: Archant Half term visits to Norfolk tourist destinations such as Great Yarmouth are being encouraged - but not from areas with high infection rates. Picture: Archant

As the nation adjusts to the new three-tier system, concerns have been raised over the possibility of people travelling from areas with high infection rates to those with relatively low rates, such as Norfolk.

The situation has, however, presented a double-edged sword, with hundreds of businesses in the tourism sector largely reliant on half term visitors to boost their survival hopes.

“I want to emphasise that Norfolk is very much open for business,” said Mr Proctor. “It is half term and we expect people to come and visit us.

“We also expect families in the county to want to get out. It’s a message to everybody to get out and enjoy the county, but enjoy it safely.

Half term visits to Norfolk are being encouraged - but not from areas with high infection rates. Picture: Archant Half term visits to Norfolk are being encouraged - but not from areas with high infection rates. Picture: Archant

“I would expect people in tier three areas to be staying in their areas, but others are more than welcome to come to Norfolk. There are lots of businesses here, who recognise they need the trade at this time of year.”

There is not believed to be a direct risk to tourists who visit Great Yarmouth during half term, Dr Smith confirmed.

Bernard Matthews

Bernard Matthews' Norfolk headquarters at Great Witchingham hall, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant Bernard Matthews' Norfolk headquarters at Great Witchingham hall, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

On Wednesday, health officials revealed they were battling to contain an outbreak of coronavirus at Bernard Matthews’ Norfolk headquarters, after 75 workers contracted the virus.

Hundreds of afternoon-shift workers at Great Witchingham were sent home and ordered to isolate with their immediate families for 14 days following mass testing of 660 employees.

Dr Smith said contact tracing was being utilised to identify those who have been in close proximity.

She added: “We are very clear that outbreaks amongst workforce, particularly in meat processing plants, are high risk because of the nature of the environment and the ease with which the virus appears to spread.”

Bernard Matthews' factory at Great Witchingham hall, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant Bernard Matthews' factory at Great Witchingham hall, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

It follows Norfolk’s largest single Covid-19 outbreak at Banham Poultry, which saw 130 out of 800 on-site employees test positive.

And last week, the county council confirmed a “small number” of employees at Cranswick Country Foods, Watton, also had Covid-19.

Coronavirus at the UEA

Data suggests the number of coronavirus cases at the UEA is on the decline, according to Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Archant Data suggests the number of coronavirus cases at the UEA is on the decline, according to Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Archant

As students began returning to university last month, the challenge of containing the virus in densely populated environments such as halls of residence became apparent.

The situation was no different at the University of East Anglia and, by October 9, the number of confirmed cases stood at 73.

To compound the UEA’s problems, a few days later three students were fined £10,000 each for organising a house party attended by around 100 revellers.

But “rigorous” rules have been implemented by university bosses and the latest evidence suggests their efforts are reaping rewards.

The number of coronavirus cases in Norwich has continued to rise. Picture: Sonya Duncan The number of coronavirus cases in Norwich has continued to rise. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“The data starting to come through suggests the number of cases they are diagnosing is slowing down,” said Dr Smith.

“That’s a tribute to the students who are complying with what they are being asked to do, to self-isolate and reduce transmission.

“We are very pleased those numbers appear to be slowing down, and also heartened to hear similar data and information coming from other universities.”

Importance of track and trace

In an impassioned speech, Dr Smith also highlighted the importance of Norfolk’s population and visitors to the county taking part in the track and trace operation.

Doubts have been raised over the willingness of some users to provide accurate contact details, thus rendering the technology pointless.

“As a country we face on the biggest peacetime challenges we have ever faced,” added Dr Smith.

“Our answer to defeating, surviving and prospering in the face of a pandemic is to pull together as a community, as a society and as a country.

“That’s a very deeply-held value of what the purpose of public health is. It’s all about protecting yourself in order to protect others and protect our community.

“I would absolutely urge people to participate in contact tracing because it is for the benefit of their friends and family, and their community.”

Further restrictions

Norfolk remains a “medium” Covid-19 risk, the lowest level of the three-tier system imposed across England.

But, with cases continually on the rise, Mr Proctor was asked whether it was “inevitable” the county would eventually move up from its current “tier one” status.

He said: “As it stands, we are certainly not advocating a change of the tier we are in, simply because the figures don’t show that we need to.

“We have regular dialogue with the department of health and they are very pleased with the work we’re doing with our communities and the way everybody’s responding.

“Clearly if there are massive changes, we’ll have to look at it again.”