Norwich doctor accused of prescribing strong painkillers unnecessarily

PUBLISHED: 13:07 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 19 July 2019

Stock photo of a doctor with a patient. Photo: Getty

A doctor from Norwich wrote private prescriptions for codeine when the drug was not needed, it has been alleged.

Dr Edward Gold will appear before a misconduct tribunal at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) next week to answer the allegations.

The tribunal will look into whether Dr Gold, over a period of seven years between 2010 and 2017, "issued private prescriptions for codeine when this was not necessary, for a patient with whom he had a close relationship".

It is alleged Dr Gold failed to realise codeine was a controlled substance and did not inform the patient's GP or make a clear record at the time.

The tribunal will also rule on whether Dr Gold was dishonest in a statement made during an investigation interview into the prescribing in 2017.

The hearing is due to run until August 7, and is held at St James's Buildings in Manchester.

Dr Gold is listed on the General Medical Council as having qualified at the University of Leeds and he registered as a doctor in 2001.

He registered as a specialist in emergency medicine in January 2012.

