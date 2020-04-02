Search

Cathedral hopeful Dippy visit will still go ahead

PUBLISHED: 08:34 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 02 April 2020

Dippy the Dinosaur. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Archant

Cathedral bosses are still hopeful that Britain’s most famous diplodocus will stomp its way into the grounds this year, despite ongoing social distancing measures.

Dippy, the enormous dinosaur skeleton that for decades has taken pride of place at the Natural History Museum, has been making its way around the country on a national tour and is scheduled to arrive at Norwich Cathedral on July 31.

But with the country currently on lockdown and public gatherings cancelled, question marks have been placed over the event, particularly given that Dippy’s current stay in Rochdale has been suspended by the museum.

However, with Dippy’s Norwich bow some four months away, it is hoped the much-anticipated exhibition can still go ahead.

The Very Revd Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, said: “Like all organisations, we are now reviewing our calendar of events for the coming months.

“We still hope to host the Natural History Museum’s Dippy tour this year, however, we must continue to be receptive to the advice of Public Health England to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pademic.

You may also want to watch:

“This may mean we are required to make any adjustments to our schedule in the coming weeks - public health must remain everyone’s priority. We are in conversation with the museum and monitoring the national situation closely.

“We know Dippy is being eagerly awaited in Norwich so updates will be shared on the Cathedral website as soon as decisions are made.”

Meanwhile the Cathedral is taking several measures to allow its congregation to continue worship while the building itself is closed to the public.

The Dean added: “Norwich Cathedral is currently closed to the public in line with the government advice but the Dean and Chapter are, in safe ways, continuing the normal daily rhythm of worship.

“The Cathedral has set up a channel on YouTube where members will be posting videos and podcasts, and people are invited to email prayers to prayers@cathedral.org.uk

“Our education department has also created a series of home learning resources for teachers and families to download from the cathedral website.

“Thank you for your ongoing support, patience and understanding at this challenging time.”

