Children still in school make face shields for NHS staff and carers

Students still attending Dereham Neatherd High School have printed and assembled a total of 60 face shields to give to key workers on the frontline. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School Archant

Children of key workers at a mid Norfolk school have made face shields for hospital and care home staff.

Students still attending Dereham Neatherd High School have printed and assembled a total of 60 face shields to give to key workers on the frontline.

The children are still in school as their parents are key workers keeping the country going during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 20 face shields have been sent directly to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and another 20 to the 3DCrowd National campaign for PPE.

Adam Crowhurst, a year 11 pupil and worker at Morrisons, takes our newly made supply of face shields for a care home in Fakenham where his mother is manager. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

The school have also had requests from local care homes to send more face shields.

A spokesperson from Neatherd High School said: “The original print was taking 6 hours per frame but we have reduced the time to under 2 hours by changing some settings.”

During the pandemic, Neatherd High School have been communicating with students at home via Google Classroom.