Save money on your Deliveroo and Uber Eats bill if you get jabbed

Published: 12:15 AM August 1, 2021

- Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Food delivery and taxi companies are to offer discounts for customers who get a Covid-19 jab in a bid to boost vaccine uptake, the government has announced.

Companies such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats, which are both available in Norwich, are among the brands that will be offering incentives to encourage younger people to get vaccinated.

Taxi handling businesses such as Uber and Bolt, which are available in larger UK cities will also be able to offer discounts.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said taxi app firm Uber will be sending reminders to all users in August encouraging them to get jabbed.

The company will offer discounted Uber rides and meals on its Uber Eats platform for young adults who receive a vaccine.

Uber has previously offered free trips to vaccination centres for NHS staff.

DHSC said further details on partnerships will be released "in due course" and other incentives "could include vouchers or discount codes for people attending pop-up vaccine sites and booking through the NHS, social media competitions and promotional offers for restaurants".

The department added: "Companies will not ask for or hold any health data for the incentive scheme."

Government data up to July 29 shows that of the 84,737,932 Covid-19 jabs given in the UK, 46,775,525 were first doses and 37,962,407 were second doses.

DHSC said around 67% of people aged 18 to 29 in England have received a first dose.

Thanking businesses for "stepping up" to support the vaccine drive, Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to "take advantage of the discounts".

He added: "The lifesaving vaccines not only protect you, your loved ones and your community, but they are helping to bring us back together by allowing you to get back to doing the things you've missed."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said there was "strong enthusiasm" among young people so far to get vaccinated, adding: "Please get your jabs as soon as you can and grab a bargain."

