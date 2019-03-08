Search

Every Norfolk recycling centre now has life-saving defibrillator

PUBLISHED: 11:59 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 10 September 2019

Staff at the Heacham recycling centre with the on-site lifesaving defibrillator. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

All of Norfolk's 20 recycling centres now have a life-saving defibrillator installed on site for the very first time.

Staff at the Kettringham, King’s Lynn and Strumpshaw recycling centres with defibrillators. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilStaff at the Kettringham, King’s Lynn and Strumpshaw recycling centres with defibrillators. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The purchase of the defibrillators was approved by Norfolk County Councillors last November and saw the first one put in place at Mile Cross in Norwich in April. The work is now complete after the last machine was fitted at Strumpshaw recycling centre.

All the defibrillators are registered with the ambulance service and site staff have been trained to use them in emergency situations.

Staff at the Mayton, Wells and Mile Cross recycling centres with defibrillators. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilStaff at the Mayton, Wells and Mile Cross recycling centres with defibrillators. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Andy Grant, council cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "I'm very proud that this life-saving equipment is not only set to benefit people using our recycling centres, also those that live and work nearby, as these 20 new machines will greatly increase the number in the county and bring defibrillators to areas that have not had one until now."

Patrick Peal, of the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the current chosen charity for the 11 reuse shops at Norfolk's recycling centres, said: "We now attend more cardiac arrests than any other type of emergency, but often our team gets there too late to make a difference.

"Having 20 more defibrillators available in Norfolk at these centres is a brilliant initiative that will - without a doubt - help to save lives."

