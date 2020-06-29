Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH the trailer: Norfolk-shot film to be released on Amazon Prime

PUBLISHED: 11:50 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 29 June 2020

Alex Joseph, writer and director, with the cast for his film, Wrecking Ball, being filmed in Cromer. From left, Tabby Foster, Lucy Cooper, Erin Olivia-Read, and Hannah Laresa Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Joseph, writer and director, with the cast for his film, Wrecking Ball, being filmed in Cromer. From left, Tabby Foster, Lucy Cooper, Erin Olivia-Read, and Hannah Laresa Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An all-female buddy film shot in north Norfolk will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Alex Josesph, writer and director, filming Wrecking Ball in Cromer last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAlex Josesph, writer and director, filming Wrecking Ball in Cromer last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Joseph wrote, produced and directed Wrecking Ball, which was filmed in Cromer, Sheringham, Overstrand and Beeston Bump last year.

It will be released on the internet video on-demand service on July 31.

He said: “Wrecking Ball, in its final cut, is 76 minutes long. There is an 85-minute rough cut as well, but that’s going to be kept under lock and key - perhaps used as an extra for home media releases, something like that.

“I’m afraid its limited theatrical run was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. For now, we’re going purely for the on-demand market of distribution.

“If we get a good reception after release on Prime, then we’ll look to submit to film festivals for next year, with a view to getting more exposure and then securing home media or even theatrical distribution deals that way.”

Mr Joseph also planned to shoot another film, Best Days in Cromer in May, but the pandemic scuppered that.

He added: “Best Days had to be completely called off.

“I have a couple more feature projects slated for production this year depending on how raising funds for them goes. One, with the same cast and crew as Best Days, is called Party At Kat and Annie’s, more of a comedy/drama about two broke housemates trying to put together a house party.

“Also, there’s another feature called Enduring Silence; a drama about a young intern pop culture critic getting a career-making scoop when she gets the chance to interview a well-respected and infamously reclusive cult filmmaker.

“And I intend to start scripting another project that I’ll be looking to shoot within the next 18 months as well, although that is in its very early stages of pre-production.

“I’m going to be keeping very busy as the film industry kicks back into gear post-coronavirus.”

MORE: Film-maker planning his second Norfolk-shot movie

Mr Joseph, who lives near Diss and once lived in Cromer, graduated with an MA in film and media production from the University of Lincoln.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Trader says town council’s forced market closure is ‘soul destroying’

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Trader says town council’s forced market closure is ‘soul destroying’

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Electronic engineer died in woodland from severe head injury, inquest told

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Should Norfolk jazz band ditch ‘Dixie’ from its name?

The DixieMix Band are currently considering changing their name. Picture: DixieMix

Norwich City Debate: Put your questions to our Canaries correspondents - from 1pm

Todd Cantwell was jumping for joy after equalising for Norwich City against Manchester United in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vandals leave seven trees ‘dangerously sharp’

Police are appealing for information after seven young trees were significantly damaged in Bishops Park in King’s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps