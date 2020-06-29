Video

WATCH the trailer: Norfolk-shot film to be released on Amazon Prime

Alex Joseph, writer and director, with the cast for his film, Wrecking Ball, being filmed in Cromer. From left, Tabby Foster, Lucy Cooper, Erin Olivia-Read, and Hannah Laresa Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

An all-female buddy film shot in north Norfolk will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Josesph, writer and director, filming Wrecking Ball in Cromer last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Alex Josesph, writer and director, filming Wrecking Ball in Cromer last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Joseph wrote, produced and directed Wrecking Ball, which was filmed in Cromer, Sheringham, Overstrand and Beeston Bump last year.

It will be released on the internet video on-demand service on July 31.

He said: “Wrecking Ball, in its final cut, is 76 minutes long. There is an 85-minute rough cut as well, but that’s going to be kept under lock and key - perhaps used as an extra for home media releases, something like that.

“I’m afraid its limited theatrical run was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. For now, we’re going purely for the on-demand market of distribution.

“If we get a good reception after release on Prime, then we’ll look to submit to film festivals for next year, with a view to getting more exposure and then securing home media or even theatrical distribution deals that way.”

Mr Joseph also planned to shoot another film, Best Days in Cromer in May, but the pandemic scuppered that.

He added: “Best Days had to be completely called off.

“I have a couple more feature projects slated for production this year depending on how raising funds for them goes. One, with the same cast and crew as Best Days, is called Party At Kat and Annie’s, more of a comedy/drama about two broke housemates trying to put together a house party.

“Also, there’s another feature called Enduring Silence; a drama about a young intern pop culture critic getting a career-making scoop when she gets the chance to interview a well-respected and infamously reclusive cult filmmaker.

“And I intend to start scripting another project that I’ll be looking to shoot within the next 18 months as well, although that is in its very early stages of pre-production.

“I’m going to be keeping very busy as the film industry kicks back into gear post-coronavirus.”

MORE: Film-maker planning his second Norfolk-shot movie

Mr Joseph, who lives near Diss and once lived in Cromer, graduated with an MA in film and media production from the University of Lincoln.