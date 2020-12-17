‘Incredibly exciting but challenging’ - GPs begin roll out of vaccine

Published: 6:01 PM December 17, 2020

Patient Derek Howell is pictured receiving his vaccination from Joanna Horne, nurse manager at Humbleyard Practice. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney NHS

Norfolk GPs have begun the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine with Cringleford Surgery becoming the eighth practice to begin vaccinations on its first patients.

The eight GP practice sites across Norfolk and Waveney will be acting as ‘primary care hubs’ - vaccinating patients from their own practice as well as other neighbouring practices.

Kate Grantham GP and clinical director, Ketts Oak Primary Care Network, Rosemary Moore, practice manager Humbleyard, Terry Hutson, project manager, Kevan Baker, practice manager, Wymondham Medical Centre, Joanna Horne, nurse manager, Humbleyard and Dr Siobhan Rowe, senior partner, Humbleyard. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney NHS

Dr Siobhan Rowe, senior partner at the Humbleyard Practice, which includes the Cringleford, Hethersett and Mulbarton surgeries, said: “We are so excited to be starting vaccinations to protect patients from Covid-19. This has been an amazing effort from all those involved in getting ready to roll out the vaccine.”

Last week, the first patients in Norfolk were given the Pfizer jab at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and James Paget University Hospital - which have been designated as vaccination hubs.

GP practices have been working closely together with neighbouring practices in local groups Primary Care Networks (PCNs).

Each PCN will have a designated vaccination site, providing a good geographical spread of vaccination locations.

Those who are most at risk from Covid-19 are being prioritised with those over 80 the first to get the injections, with care home workers and a small number for at risk frontline NHS staff.

The GPs are inviting eligible patients for their first dose. They will need to get a second dose about three weeks later.

Patient Derek Howell delighted to have received his vaccination from Joanna Horne, nurse manager at Humbleyard Practice. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney NHS

Dr Rowe said: “We will be vaccinating patients from across a number of neighbouring practices including the Humbleyard Practice sites and Wymondham and Hingham surgeries.

“People in the ‘at risk’ priority groups will be contacted to make an appointment no matter which practice they are registered with.

“This is an incredibly exciting but also a challenging time, so please do bear with us. Please be patient and wait until you are contacted.”

Cringleford Surgery joins other GP practice sites including Fakenham Medical Practice; St James Medical Practice in King’s Lynn; Lionwood Medical Practice in Norwich; Falkland Surgery in Bradwell; Swanton Morley Surgery; Thetford Healthy Living Centre; and Kirkley Mill Surgery in Lowestoft.

More sites are set to go live in the coming days and weeks. Health bosses have stressed people will be contacted to get the vaccination and should not ask or turn up at GPs or hospitals.