‘It’s a David and Goliath situation’ - Care agency boss hits back at inspection report which branded his company inadequate

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 31 December 2018

The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

A care agency which provides help for people in their own homes has been rated as inadequate by inspectors after it was found medication was not given according to NICE guidelines.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited CompKey Healthcare Ltd, based at the Charing Cross Centre in Norwich, on November 19.

And in a report published today it was found record keeping was so poor, staff could not be sure whether those they cared for had received medication or not.

But managing director Gibbs Humphrey said there were “inaccuracies” in the report and that no one had ever been harmed in the service.

Mr Humphrey said: “I was shocked [with the rating] to be honest, because we work so hard.”

He added: “I was so distraught, I was not very happy at all.”

Inspectors said they had “continued concerns” about the service, where medication administration records (MARs) had gaps, meaning it was not clear whether people had received their medication.

The report said: “The provider could not tell us if these people had received their medicines appropriately.”

However Mr Humphrey said all his staff were trained to administer medication but there had been an issue with getting them signed off.

In the report, Mr Humphrey was criticised for leaving the office to cover care visits. The report said: “This meant they had failed to have adequate oversight of the service to ensure that regular audits and monitoring had taken place.”

But Mr Humphrey said being with patients meant he knew what was happening in the service.

He said: “I’m in the field, I’m working, I don’t send people if I can’t do it myself. I go with them I do the medication with them, they observe me and we do it together. I can tell you which people are taking medications, what they are taking, when they need to take it.

“The only thing I can say is - that I’ve already done - is I’m leading by example and from the front, and nobody has ever, or is ever going to be harmed.”

He added: “It’s a David and Goliath situation, but David is still going to win.”

